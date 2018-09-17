Monday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks @ Chicago Bears Live Thread and Game Information

Tonight Monday Night Football features two NFC teams. The Seattle Seahawks will travel to Chicago Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears this evening. Both clubs are looking for their first win on the season after losing their respective games in week one. The Seahawks lost their first game of the year to the Denver Broncos, being edged out by a field goal, by the score of 27 to 24. The Bears lost their first game of the year to the Green Bay Packers, being edged out by a single point, by the score of 24 to 23.

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) 3rd NFC West @ Chicago Bears (0-1) 3rd NFC North