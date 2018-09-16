Phinsider Radio: The good, the bad, and the ugly. Five plays that decided the Dolphins 20-12 victory over the New York Jets

The Dolphins are undefeated!

I repeat, the Dolphins are undefeated!

After playing in the longest game in NFL history, the Dolphins were anxious to take on Sam Darnold and the undefeated New York Jets.

Many analysts and experts believed the Jets would beat the Dolphins , but Miami had other plans for their division foes.

MC$$$, Sutton, and I, breakdown the five plays that influenced Sunday’s game, and ultimately led to a MIAMI DOLPHINS’ VICTORY!!!

Here are some of the things we breakdown in this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio!

The Dolphins are now 2-0 and in first place, atop the AFC East.

