Phinsider Radio: The good, the bad, and the ugly. Five plays that decided the Dolphins 20-12 victory over the New York Jets

The Dolphins are undefeated!
After playing in the longest game in NFL history, the Dolphins were anxious to take on Sam Darnold and the undefeated New York Jets.
Many analysts and experts believed the Jets would beat the Dolphins , but Miami had other plans for their division foes.
MC$$$, Sutton, and I, breakdown the five plays that influenced Sunday’s game, and ultimately led to a MIAMI DOLPHINS’ VICTORY!!!
Here are some of the things we breakdown in this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio!
- Ryan Tannehill looked good, completing 17/23 for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns.
- T.J McDonald picked off Sam Darnold which led to a Kenyan Drake touchdown run.
- Kiko Alonso laid the wood on a Jet’s receiver, forcing the fumble, second-year linebacker Raekwon McMillan recovered. A few plays later, Tannehill hit Albert Wilson for his first career touchdown as a Dolphin.
- The Jets were driving before half, but a Reshad Jones/Bobby McCain tackle at the one yard line, saved the touchdown.
- Late in the game, Ryan Tannehill fumbled the football which was recovered by the Jets. The very next play, Xavien Howard made an incredible interception in the back of the end zone, just barely getting two feet down.
- On 3rd and 19, Ryan Tannehill eluded pressure and dumped the ball off to Frank Gore. Gore did enough in the open field to fight for the first down. This would seal the victory, as the Dolphins would move to 2-0 on the season.
The Dolphins are now 2-0 and in first place, atop the AFC East.
How do you feel about the Dolphins Week 2 performance? Let us know in the comment section below.
