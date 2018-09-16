Sunday Night Football: New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread and Game Information

Sunday Night Football features two NFC East teams this week. The New York Giants will travel to Arlington Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the year after both dropped their week one games. The Dallas Cowboys dropped their week one contest to the Carolina Panthers by a score of 16 to 8. The Giants lost their week one contest to the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 20 to 15. Please use this thread to discuss this evenings game or hopefully what is a thrilling win by your Miami Dolphins. Remember to continue to follow all site rules in the live thread. There is no sharing, requesting or discussing of illegal game streams allowed on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site.

New York Giants (0-1) 3rd NFC East @ Dallas Cowboys (0-1) 4th NFC East