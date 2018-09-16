NFL Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread and Game Information

Below is the list of late NFL games for this week. Hopefully, by the time you stagger into this thread, you are still celebrating a win by your Miami dolphins over the hated New York Jets. Please remember to follow all site rules in live threads as you would in any other post on the Phinsider. As always there is no sharing, requesting or discussing of illegal game streams on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site.
Arizona Cardinals (0-1, 4th NFC West) @ Los Angeles Rams (1-0) 1st NFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Los Angeles Coliseum, Los Angeles California
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket: 714
- Odds: Rams -12
- Over/Under: 43.5
Detroit Lions (0-1) 3rd NFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (0-1) 3rd NFC West
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket: 715
- Odds: Lions -6
- Over/Under: 48.5
Oakland Raiders (0-1) 3rd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (1-0) 2nd AFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Broncos Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket: 716
- Odds: Broncos -6.5
- Over/Under: 45
New England Patriots (1-0) 2nd AFC East @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) 1st AFC South
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket: 717
- Odds: Patriots -1
- Over/Under: 44
