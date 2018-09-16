NFL Week 2 2018 straight-up winners picks

The Phinsider Contributor straight-up winners picks are back for our Week 2 edition. Last week, we posted our winners picks, with Chris Early (Duke), Kathleen Noa, and Justin Hier joined me in making picks. Just after I posted the picks, James McKinney sent me his selections as well, so he is added to the group for this week.
Below you will find our picks for this week. Currently, I am leading the overall standings after a 13-2-1 Week 1 (stupid ties). Kathleen is second at 11-4-1, while Duke and James were each 10-5-1. Justin had a rough start to the season, beginning the year 8-7-1. Kathleen’s picks were not posted at the time of this publication, but will be added to the results once she sends them in.
What about your picks? How did you do last week? Who are you picking this week? Put your choices in the comments at the end of this post.
2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks
|Game
|Kevin
|Duke
|Kathleen
|Justin
|James
|Game
|Kevin
|Duke
|Kathleen
|Justin
|James
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Steelers
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Packers
|Packers
|Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Jaguars
|Patriots
|Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Broncos
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Season Standings
|13-2-1
|10-5-1
|11-4-1
|8-7-1
|10-5-1
