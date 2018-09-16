 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 2 2018 straight-up winners picks

By Kevin Nogle
The Phinsider Contributor straight-up winners picks are back for our Week 2 edition. Last week, we posted our winners picks, with Chris Early (Duke), Kathleen Noa, and Justin Hier joined me in making picks. Just after I posted the picks, James McKinney sent me his selections as well, so he is added to the group for this week.

Below you will find our picks for this week. Currently, I am leading the overall standings after a 13-2-1 Week 1 (stupid ties). Kathleen is second at 11-4-1, while Duke and James were each 10-5-1. Justin had a rough start to the season, beginning the year 8-7-1. Kathleen’s picks were not posted at the time of this publication, but will be added to the results once she sends them in.

What about your picks? How did you do last week? Who are you picking this week? Put your choices in the comments at the end of this post.

2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks

Game Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin James
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Bengals Ravens Ravens
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Panthers Panthers Falcons Falcons
Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins Redskins Redskins Redskins Redskins
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Steelers
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Vikings Vikings Packers Packers
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars Patriots Patriots Jaguars Patriots
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos Broncos Broncos Raiders Broncos
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Giants Cowboys Giants Cowboys
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears
Season Standings 13-2-1 10-5-1 11-4-1 8-7-1 10-5-1

