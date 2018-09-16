NFL Week 2 2018 straight-up winners picks

The Phinsider Contributor straight-up winners picks are back for our Week 2 edition. Last week, we posted our winners picks, with Chris Early (Duke), Kathleen Noa, and Justin Hier joined me in making picks. Just after I posted the picks, James McKinney sent me his selections as well, so he is added to the group for this week.

Below you will find our picks for this week. Currently, I am leading the overall standings after a 13-2-1 Week 1 (stupid ties). Kathleen is second at 11-4-1, while Duke and James were each 10-5-1. Justin had a rough start to the season, beginning the year 8-7-1. Kathleen’s picks were not posted at the time of this publication, but will be added to the results once she sends them in.

What about your picks? How did you do last week? Who are you picking this week? Put your choices in the comments at the end of this post.