Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets: Live Thread and Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins will travel to East Rutherford New Jersey today to take on the hated New York Jets. Both AFC East rivals come into today's game at 1 and 0. The Dolphins defeated the Tennessee Titans while the Jets took down the Detroit Lions. The Jets looked all but unstoppable against Detroit while our Dolphins looked solid if not spectacular. Which of these two bitter rivals will walk away with the win today?
Miami Dolphins (1-0) @ New York Jets (1-0)
- When: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV:CBS
- DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket: 706
- TV Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon
- Radio: Miami Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQAB 1140 AM (Spanish Broadcast)
- Game Time Weather: 79˚F at kickoff, mostly sunny
- Odds: New York Jets -3
- Over/Under: 43.5
- All-time Regular Season Record: 54-49-1
- Last Meeting: Miami Dolphins 31-28 @ Hardrock Stadium, Week 7, 2017 season
- Current Streak: Miami Dolhins 1 Win, 2017 Season; 5 and 5 over last 10 regualr season games
