Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets: Live Thread and Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins will travel to East Rutherford New Jersey today to take on the hated New York Jets. Both AFC East rivals come into today's game at 1 and 0. The Dolphins defeated the Tennessee Titans while the Jets took down the Detroit Lions. The Jets looked all but unstoppable against Detroit while our Dolphins looked solid if not spectacular. Which of these two bitter rivals will walk away with the win today?

Please use this thread to discuss today's game. Remember to follow all site rules. There is no sharing, requesting or discussion of any illegal game streams on the Phinsider or any SBNation site.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) @ New York Jets (1-0)