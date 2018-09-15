How should Adam Gase handle the Dolphins’ wide receiver situation?

In last weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 20/28 passes to six different receivers. Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake, and Mike Gesicki all caught balls in that contest, and moving forward, it’s clear that all should be involved in the passing game.

Stills is one of the game’s most underrated deep threats. Wilson and Grant are dangerous weapons with the ball in their hands. Amendola and Gesicki are excellent safety blankets for Tannehill over the middle of the field. Drake is one of the league’s best backs catching passes out of the backfield.

With all of that in mind, Dolphins fans and coaches are probably asking themselves... where does the team’s “number one” wide receiver fit into the offense. With the way the offense hummed steadily on opening weekend, many probably forgot that the team’s supposed top pass catcher wasn’t even playing. It looked as though the offense hardly missed DeVante Parker as Miami cruised to a 1-0 start in a solid performance in what was an odd, weather delayed Sunday afternoon contest.

Moving forward, with Parker expected to play tomorrow against the New York Jets, how is head coach Adam Gase going to game plan all of Miami’s offensive weapons so that each can have an impact? For argument’s sake, let’s assume Tannehill continues to throw a similar number of pass attempts per game. In an offense that is planning on running the ball quite a bit, there are only so many receptions to go around, and as I mentioned above, the team’s pass catching corps is deep and talented. Despite the fact that Parker has skill and athleticism, the offense showed that it can function well without him.

If Parker is going to be involved, who should the team funnel touches away from? The obvious answer would likely be Jakeem Grant, as he’s the fifth receiver on the depth chart and was given the start in Parker’s stead last week. However, Grant is a mini rocket ship on the field, making defenders miss almost every time he touches the ball. He showed last Sunday that he deserves to be lining up with the offense on game day and not just limited to returning punts and kicks.

What do you all think? How should the Dolphins game plan the aerial attack moving forward?