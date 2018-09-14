Andre Branch, Jordan Phillips fined for taunting during Titans game

Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips were each fined $10,026 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct during the team’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. Both players were penalized during the game for taunting during a scuffle between both teams following an interception return by Miami’s Reshad Jones.

The scuffle started after Branch blocked Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, who appeared to fall unconscious to the field. He popped up after several seconds, and immediately started trying to fight Dolphins players, joining the growing group of players shoving each other. Branch was not penalized or fined for the hit, which seemed to hit Lewan in the shoulder, though the lineman was not looking toward Branch.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport first reported the Branch fine. The Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley added the Phillips fine in his report.

Miami will face the New York Jets this Sunday in a Week 2 game.