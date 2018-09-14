The Miami Dolphins will travel to New Jersey this weekend to face the New York Jets in the first of two meetings between the AFC East rivals. Both teams are coming off a win in Week 1, with the Dolphins beating the Tennessee Titans and the Jets winning over the Detroit Lions. Which team will move to 2-0 on the year?

The week had some bad news for Miami as Friday morning it broke that starting left guard Josh Sitton would be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn rotator cuff during the game against the Titans. Ted Larsen is expected to move up to the starting position in his place, but Sitton’s run blocking and his leadership with third-year left tackle Laremy Tunsil will be missed on game day.

We, of course, will have everything covered before, during, and after the game, so make sure you are checking back with us regularly. Everything you need to know to watch the game on Sunday is below:

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New York Jets (1-0)

Week 1

September 9, 2018

Game time: 1pm ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Weather: 79˚F at kickoff; Mostly sunny

TV Coverage: CBS

TV Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games)

Odds: Jets -3 | O/U: 43.5

All-time record: Jets 54-49-1 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Dolphins 31-28 @ Miami (Week 7, 2017)

Streak: Dolphins 1 win (2017); 5-5 last ten (regular season)

Enemy site: Gang Green Nation | Twitter: @GangGreenNation

Dolphins 2018 Schedule

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans - W 27-20

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills