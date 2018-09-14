Dolphins lose LG Josh Sitton for remainder of the season - Updated

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, veteran left guard Josh Sitton is out for the season with a torn rotator cuff.

EXCLUSIVE...Key Miami Dolphins starter is out for the remainder of the season. What it meanshttps://t.co/Zox57wnlHP — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) September 14, 2018

Sitton looked impressive in his Dolphins’ debut, and it finally appeared as though the team had solved their interior offensive line problems.

Sitton will be replaced by Ted Larsen in the starting lineup at left guard. The Dolphins could also look to promote second-year guard Isaac Asiata off the practice squad to provide more depth for the position.

The Dolphins starting offensive line had been together since the offseason training program and had looked like the best unit the team has had in several years. Sitton, who signed as a free agent this year, had locked down the left guard position and was working well with third-year left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was learning from the veteran. Now, without Sitton, Tunsil will quickly have to adapt to Larsen next to him. The Dolphins had been practicing with Larsen in the starting lineup on days when Sitton was given rest throughout the summer’s training camp.

Salguero adds that Sitton had asked about playing through the injury, but was told that would make it a career-jeopodizing situation. He also adds that, while the Dolphins and Sitton are not sure exactly when the injury occurred, they believe he first tweaked the rotator cuff on a special teams play during Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans, then tore it later in the game.

