Phinsider Radio: Interview with Dolfan NYC co-founder Igor Smith

On this special edition of Phinsider Radio, MC$$$, Sutton, and I, are joined by Dolfan NYC co-founder Igor Smith.

Igor joins us to discuss this weekend’s Met Life Takeover, and to give us the backstory on how Dolfan NYC was founded. We discuss what it’s like to watch a game with thousands of Dolphin fans, how much money is spent on alcohol each year, and what it takes to purchase thousands of tickets from a division rival.

He also gives us his breakdown of Sunday’s matchup vs the Jets, and what we can expect from the Dolphins after a big win over the Tennessee Titans.

You won’t want to miss it!

