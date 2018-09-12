Jakeem Grant named AFC Special Teams Player of Week

The NFL announced on Wednesday the Week 1 Players of the Week awards. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant received the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor following his 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

On NFL.com, Herbie Teope wrote of Grant’s award:

Miami Dolphins wide receiver/kick returner Jakeem Grant took home the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor. Grant, who is in his third professional season, totaled two kickoff returns for 125 yards, including an explosive 102-yard effort returned for a touchdown in the Dolphins’ 27-20 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Grant played a good game on both special teams and offense for Miami. He returned another kick for 23 yards, along with a team-high five receptions for 38 yards. His touchdown return broke a 10-10 tie between the Dolphins and Titans and is the second-longest kickoff return in Dolphins history behind Mercury Morris’ 105-yard return in 1969. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown for the Dolphins since 2016 when Kenyan Drake returned one 96 yards.

Former Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey, who now plays for the Chicago Bears, was the last AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the Dolphins, winning it in Week 2 last year.