Josh Allen named Bills starting quarterback

The Buffalo Bills are making a quarterback change after just one week in the 2018 regular season. After Nathan Peterman started against the Baltimore Ravens, he was pulled for Allen, leading to speculation that the Bills could make this move. Peterman was 5-for-18 for 24 yards with two interceptions and a 0.0 passer rating in the game.

Allen, the seventh-overall pick in this year’s Draft, was 6-for-15 for 74 yards and a 56.0 passer rating. Allen played college football at Wyoming, where he finished his career with a 56.2 completion percentage, going 365-for-649, for 5,066 yards with 44 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

The move was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

The Bills will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins do not face the Bills until Week 13 this year, hosting Buffalo in a December 2 matchup. They will then meet again in the season finale on December 30 in Buffalo.

For more on the Bills and the news of Allen being named the starter, make sure you check out Buffalo Rumblings.