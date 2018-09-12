Dolphins defensive snap counts and stats from Week 1 vs. Titans

Yesterday, we posted the Miami Dolphins’ offensive snap counts from their Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. We were supposed to post the defensive snap counts later in the day, but life got in the way and I never got back to them. We fix that this afternoon.

The snap counts is a weekly look at which players played the most - or at all - at every position grouping for Miami. We also run the snap count total throughout the year to see who plays the most snaps over the course of the entire season.

Here are the defensive snap counts for the Dolphins from Week 1:

Defensive ends Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % DE Robert Quinn 41 59% 4 tackles, 0.5 sacks 41 59% DE Cameron Wake 38 55% 4 tackles 38 55% DE William Hayes 32 46% 32 46% DE Andre Branch 29 42% 1 tackle 29 42% DE Charles Harris 23 33% 1 tackle 23 33%

Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake playing the most snaps makes sense.

Hayes did play inside at defensive tackle as well as out on the edge.

Overall, the Dolphins defensive line rotated basically like we expected. They were not able to get the pressure they hoped for, but it should be coming as the season continues.

I cannot correct the formatting issue with Hayes’ line in the chart above, but it will be corrected later today.

Defensive tackles Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % DT Akeem Spence 36 52% 4 tackles 36 52% DT Jordan Phillips 31 45% 1 tackle 31 45% DT Davon Godchaux 29 42% 3 tackles 29 42% DT Vincent Taylor 18 26% 4 tackles 18 26%

The defensive tackles all rotated well, including with Hayes coming into the game as a defensive tackle. Look for that to continue throughout the year as the Dolphins move away from Ndamukong Suh’s playing every snap to a rotation to keep everyone fresh all game.

The rush defense needs to improve still, though they did shut down Derrick Henry well, but Dion Lewis gashed them. It is not all on the defensive tackles, but it does start there. Look for them to get better.

Linebackers Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % LB Kiko Alonso 69 100% 6 tackles, 1 INT 69 100% LB Raekwon McMillan 61 88% 6 tackles, 1 pass defensed 61 88% LB Jerome Baker 30 43% 6 tackles 30 43% LB Chase Allen 2 3% 1 tackle 2 3%

Kiko Alonso played every snap, which really should not be a surprise. He was playing coach on the field as well, making sure rookie Jerome Baker and second-year (almost rookie) played Raekwon McMillan were in the right positions.

McMillan looked good at times, but also looked like a player trying to get used to the NFL at times. He will improve, especially in coverage, but the Dolphins would rather see Baker get up to speed and be the coverage linebacker.

Alonso recorded an interception, and the linebackers were not horrible in coverage, with the exception of the long gain by tight end Luke Stocker.

Allen made a cameo.

Cornerbacks Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % CB Bobby McCain 69 100% 2 tackles, 2 passes defensed (also played one offensive snap) 69 100% CB Xavien Howard 69 100% 4 tackles 69 100% CB/S Minkah Fitzpatrick 44 64% 6 tackles, 1 pass defensed 44 64% CB Torry McTyer 6 9% 6 9%

Bobby McCain’s pass breakup as he reacted to the ball as the defense was backed up against the endzone was a really pretty play.

Minkah Fitzpatrick played in multiple roles, but gets listed her as he is the primary nickel cornerback. He looked like the player the Dolphins wanted him to be when they picked him in the Draft. He is going to continue to develop, but he already looks like a special player.

Not having much to say about the cornerbacks is a good thing.

Safeties Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % S T.J. McDonald 69 100% 8 tackles 69 100% S Reshad Jones 61 88% 7 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 2 INT 61 88%