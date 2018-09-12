Phinsider Radio: Week 2 Preview Vs. The New York Jets

*Just click the play button right above this and enjoy! Phinsider Radio is excited to be a part of the SB Nation network of podcasts. Only 7 podcasts were chosen for the initial unveil, and we were one of them!

The Miami Dolphins are fresh off a bizarro world victory over the Tennessee Titans in the longest game in NFL history. We follow that up with the baby diarrhea-colored AFC East foes, the New York Jets, at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, who made a splash on Monday Night Football winning vs. the Detroit Lions 48-17.

Houtz, MC$, and myself will break down both sides of the ball, all the key matchups, and how we’d go about game planning for the Week 2 tilt. Sam Darnold’s first professional pass might get brought up somehow; we might even disagree with each other on Darnold’s prospects after the national media had a little bit of a crush on him.

What do you think the game plan is going into Sunday for the Dolphins? Let us know down in the Comments Section.

2-0? We’ll have to take care of a division rival on the road. Let’s get it done!

Follow Matthew (@CannataNFL), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@suttonlacesout) on Twitter!