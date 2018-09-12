Miami Dolphins performance against the Tennessee Titans was one to remember for Dolphins fans

I believe the Miami Dolphins performance on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans was one to remember. Why do I say that? They played the longest NFL game in history. The official NFL boxscore stated that the game lasted for seven hours and ten mins. The first lighting delay began at the 1:11 mark in the second quarter. There was a report that stated a lightning strike about one mile away from Hard Rock Stadium. It was 2:13 pm eastern time when play was suspended. The game didn’t resume until 4:10 pm. A lot of fans were probably wondering if they would have to go through a 15-minute halftime break.

It wasn’t the case as the halftime break was only three-and-a-half minutes. The players stayed along the sidelines waiting for the third quarter to resume. At 4:53 pm another lighting delay began.

I spoke with a source that is close to the NFL and players. It looked like the game was going to resume at 6:55 pm, but I had no confirmation at the moment. That was exactly the case and that’s when both teams started scoring. The Dolphins, despite going through two lighting delays, never lost their level of energy. The determination of this team was something special to see. They were not going to give up and getting a win was the main focus. The Dolphins defense played at a high-level forcing the Titans into three turnovers. Safety Reshad Jones was all over the field, grabbing two interceptions and linebacker Kiko Alonso recorded an interception of his own. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant returning a kickoff for a touchdown was something special to see. He caught the football behind the goal line and started to run. He hit the open grass, saw no Titans in front of him, and switched on the turbo, returning the ball 102 yards. Touchdown Miami, giving them a 17-10 lead and Hard Rock Stadium was rocking.

What can we say about the performance of wide receiver Kenny Stills? I can tell you he had a a great game with four receptions for 106 yards, including two touchdowns. The second of those touchdowns saw him beat former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler on a long Ryan Tannehill pass. That would give the Dolphins 24-10 lead in the third quarter.

The final score Miami Dolphins 27, Tennessee Titans 20.

This Dolphins team showed an impressive level of energy, despite the two lighting delays. Dolphins fans left the stadium happy, realizing it was worth the wait.

Up next the Dolphins will travel to New York and play their division rival New York Jets were both teams stand at 1-0.

