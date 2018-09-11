Dolphins sign long snapper Lucas Gravelle to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins have signed free agent long snapper Lucas Gravelle to the team’s practice squad, releasing defensive lineman Cameron Malveaux in the corresponding move. The move could signal continuing issues with veteran long snapper John Denney, who injured his shoulder during the team’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The signing was first reported by the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Denney was playing in his 209th straight NFL game on Sunday. He is the current active leader in straight games played, having been on the field for every game of his career. He was originally signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2005. Rookie tight end Durham Smythe is the team’s emergency long snapper on the roster and made one long snap in the Titans game. The team is still evaluating if Denney will be available to play this Sunday against the New York Jets.

Gravelle originally signed with Miami in May as an undrafted free agent out of TCU. He played in all 14 games as a senior, recording three special teams tackles. He spent his sophomore and junior years, 2015 and 2016 respectively, at Washington State, playing in all 26 games those seasons, after two seasons at Erie Community College, including a redshirt year. He was released in the Dolphins’ end-of-summer roster cuts.

With Gravelle on the practice squad, Miami can get him ready to play this weekend if Denney is not able to play, but do not yet use a roster spot on him. They can promote him to the active roster later in the week if needed.