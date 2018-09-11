How do Week 2 power rankings rank the Miami Dolphins? We collect 13 of them to see

Tuesdays are Power Rankings day, as we discussed earlier today with The Phinsider 2018 NFL Power Rankings making their debut. But, those are not the only power rankings around, which means there are plenty of other places to see what people think about the Miami Dolphins. Some of them seem to be recognizing they may have been a bit harsh on the Dolphins at the start of the season. Some of them still do not want to say anything nice about South Florida.

My first take away from this week’s power rankings is, man, Niners Nation likes the Dolphins. I thought I was going to outpace all of the power rankings with my 15th rank for the Dolphins. David Fucillo had me hold his beer as he published his rankings. I am okay with it.

Overall, the good thing is simply that the Dolphins are starting to trend up. Even ESPN gave Miami a reluctant boost up out of the last place position in which they started them this year. Will we continue to see Miami move up as the next few weeks are played?

Here are the Week 2 power rankings for the Dolphins, along with the change from last week and any write up if there was one. At the end, we take a look at the highest single week and average ranking for Miami this year, as well as the lowest for both of those.

This week: 22

Change: Up 9

This week: 10

Change: N/A (No post last week)

This week: 24

Change: Up 7

Maybe the Dolphins are more mediocre than I originally gave them credit for.

This week: 23

Change: None

‘Tis the season for unpretty wins. Between four-plus hours of weather delays, multiple turnovers and a so-so showing from Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins survived the Titans to kick off the season at 1-0. This was the longest same-day delay I can remember. (In fact, at seven hours and eight minutes, it was the longest game since the 1970 merger, according to the Elias Sports.) Makes you wonder if the Dolphins played UNO in the clubhouse to pass the time as lightning shut down Hard Rock Stadium. The cruddiest part for an athlete during a delay like that: the body cools off, which is not a great thing for the body to do smack dab in the middle of a football game. Trying to stay loose and warm for a few minutes on an exercise bike is one thing. These guys could’ve binge-watched “Cobra Kai” and had time left over to sit on their hands. Gritty win.

This week: 24

Change: Up 8

Frank Gore averaged 6.8 yards per rush in his Dolphins debut, doubling Kenyan Drake’s average (3.4). Gore needs 15 yards in Week 2 against the Jets to pass Curtis Martin (14,101) for fourth place on the all-time rushing list. -- Joey Koontz

This week: 17

Change: Up 4

They looked good in beating the Titans in that long, delayed game. Now they have a winnable road game against the Jets.

This week: 25

Change: Up 1

I’m not exactly sure how good the Dolphins are after that weird opener, but I do think it’s pretty obvious Kenny Stills is in for a big year.

This week: 20

Change: Up 11

Ryan Tannehill wasn’t great, but he can still hook up well with Kenny Stills, and the running game is better with Frank Gore pushing Kenyan Drake. The defense is a sieve against the run, so it was nice that it could make plays against the pass.

This week: 23

Change: Up 3

As implausible as it seems, apparently ageless Frank Gore is just 15 yards shy of becoming the fourth-leading rusher in NFL history.

This week: 26

Change: Up 5

This week: 16

Change: Up 10

Perhaps the Dolphins should play more seven-hour games. They thrive in them, apparently.

This week: 19

Change: Up 2

This week: 25

Change: Up 4

The Dolphins won an ugly game that lasted approximately two months. Nice start for a team searching to find its identity.

2018 Season

Highest Weekly Ranking: Week 2 - Niners Nation - 10

Highest Average Ranking: Week 2 - 21.7

Lowest Weekly Ranking: Week 1 - ESPN - 32

Lowest Average Ranking: Week 1 - 27.3

Week 1 Average: 27.3

Week 2 Average: 21.7