Dolphins offensive snap counts and stats from Week 1 vs. Titans

The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans played the longest game in NFL history on Sunday, starting at 1pm with the early game schedule and ending just before the start of the night game. Of course, that was only longest game in terms of day time, not game time, so there were still the normal number of snaps played during this game, which came to 62 offensive plays for Miami.

As we do every year, we review the snap counts played for the Dolphins, starting this morning with the offense. We will pick up the defense later today. This year, we are going to add the stats for the player along with his snap count. We will also keep a running tally throughout the year to see how many of the season snaps a player plays as well.

Quarterbacks Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % QB Ryan Tannehill 62 100% 20-for-28 (71.4%), 230 yards (8.2 ypa), 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 89.9 rate; 4 rush, 4 yards 62 100%

It was nice to write Tannehill’s name into the snap counts again. It should not come as a surprise that he played all the snaps. I could have seen Brock Osweiler coming in for the victory formation kneel down, but I do not think there was any way Tannehill was going to give that up.

Tannehill played well for most of the game, outside of the two interception throws. Tannehill said the first pick, an end zone pass attempt toward Mike Gesicki was his fault, though head coach Adam Gase did say the ball slipped out of Tannehill’s hand in the rain. Either way, he clearly under threw Gesicki. The second was a deep pass attempt that either Tannehill badly overthrew or Jakeem Grant badly under ran, but it was also a bad looking pass that was picked off.

Running backs Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % RB Kenyan Drake 46 74% 14 carries, 48 yards (3.4 ypc); 3 recs, 18 yards 46 74% RB Frank Gore 18 29% 9 carries, 61 yards (6.8 ypc) 18 29%

The Dolphins used both Drake and Gore in the backfield multiple times during the game. It provides another chance to the team to disguise what they want to do and create mismatches where they can.

Half time time Gore was on the field, he was getting the ball. That is a high usage rate if the Dolphins keep that up, but it could also mean teams start to peg Miami as going to Gore when he is on the field, opening up other options.

Both running backs were impressive throughout the game, running hard and looking explosive. Miami definitely has a two-headed running back monster that could get better if rookie Kalen Ballage becomes a third head on that monster.

Wide receivers Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % WR Kenny Stills 59 95% 4 rec, 5 tgts, 106 yards (26.5 ypc), 2 TDs 59 95% WR Jakeem Grant 25 40% 5 recs, 7 tgts, 38 yards (7.6 ypc) 25 40% WR Albert Wilson 34 55% 3 recs, 4 tgts, 31 yards (10.3 ypc); 2 carries, 7 yards (3.5 ypc) 34 55% WR Danny Amendola 45 73% 4 recs, 6 tgts, 26 yards (6.5 ypc) 45 73%

Stills looks like he is ready to be the team’s number one receiver, and he definitely stepped up to fill in for DeVante Parker in that role. Stills’ biggest play came on the 75-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill, but the first touchdown reception may have been just a good as he caught the pass, turned up field and fought his way to the pylon.

Amendola with the second most snaps makes sense, and he filled the short pass option for the Dolphins well.

Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant started to show their versatility and how they will become matchup issues for teams all season.

This wide receiver corps definitely has the speed to break a long gain at any point.

Tight ends Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % TE A.J. Derby 59 95% 59 95% TE Mike Gesicki 21 34% 1 rec, 2 tgts, 11 yards (11.0 ypc) 21 34% TE Durham Smythe 15 24% 15 24%

Gesicki picked up the start, but I can honestly say, I did not realize Derby played as much as he did. I knew the Dolphins used a tight end a lot, and I knew it was not Gesicki, but I guess I just did not think about it during the game.

Gesicki had his first career reception and came close to a touchdown if not for an under throw from Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins used two- and three-tight end sets a lot in the game, and Smythe served well as a blocking tight end. He will continue to improve as a receiver, but right now, the Dolphins just need him as a blocker - and as the team’s emergency long snapper if needed.

Offensive linemen Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % Pos Player Week Plays Week % Week Stats Season Snaps Season % LT Laremy Tunsil 62 100% 62 100% LG Josh Sitton 62 100% 62 100% C Daniel Kilgore 62 100% 62 100% RG Jesse Davis 62 100% 62 100% RT Ja'Wuan James 62 100 62 100