2019 NFL Draft Preview: Running Backs

After trading Jay Ajayi to the Eagles last season, the Dolphins gave the starting running back role to Kenyan Drake and man, did he not disappoint. Not only do I think that Drake has a chance to be one of the best running backs in the league, I believe he can be one of the most complete backs in the league. He’s a 3 down back that has star potential. Now, on top of that, add the ageless Frank Gore and the young bruiser Kallen Ballage and the Dolphins have a stacked RB corp with solid depth.

I realize that the Dolphins will probably not be in the market for drafting a RB but for the sake of this preview (I know I didn’t finish before the season started, I am sorry) lets dive into this RB class.

Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma (Junior)

Anderson has been my highest rated RB so far. I think he can do it all - fantastic start-stop speed, good vision, explosive and can catch the ball out of the backfield. Unfortunately, he just suffered a season ending knee injury last week so we won’t see him this year. It’s really a shame because this kid has NFL talent - it’s going to be tough for him though, because prior to this injury he has struggled to stay healthy.

Bryce Love, Stanford (Senior)

Love is a shifty, grity guy who can take it to the house. He’s got good vision, he’s a good receiver, great cutting ability and has game changing speed. His biggest problem will be his size and teams will knock him for that. However, I don’t see that as a big con for me; I like his style of play and I believe he could be a deadly weapon on any offense.

Harris is not a flashy guy, but he’s a tough, hard and powerful running back. He’s not going to blow you away with height, weight or speed but he catches well, runs hard and is tough to bring down. I am not sure how high his ceiling is but I know where his floor is. He’s a guy who could contribute in the NFL right now.

Bennie Snell Jr. Kentucky (Junior)

Snell is a mack truck. He’s a thick, hard hitting back that is surprising fast for his size. He doesn’t have game breaking speed or agility but for a 230 lb back it’s pretty impressive. He’s also got pretty good burst for a big back. I like his decision making and drive he displays when running with the ball. He started this season well and I expect him to have a big year.

Other RB Prospects



David Montgomery Iowa St. (Junior)

Devin Singletary, FAU (Junior)

Mike Weber, Ohio St. (Senior)

Justice Hill, Oklahoma St. (Junior)

Myles Gaskin, Washington (Senior)

LJ Scott, Michigan St. (Senior)

Travon McMillan, Colorado St. (Senior)

