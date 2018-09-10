Phinsider Radio: The good, the bad, and the ugly. Five plays that decided the Dolphins 27-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans

After waiting 9 months for the Miami Dolphins to play a meaningful football game, week 1 is finally here! In this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio, MC$$$, Surton, and I breakdown the five plays that impacted the Dolphins’ marathon win vs the Tennessee Titans. We discuss the good the bad and the ugly, and what to expect from this team moving forward.

The game wasn’t pretty, but the Dolphins managed to beat the Tennessee Titans in improbable fashion. This game had it all!

Longest game in NFL history? Check.

Weather delays. Check.

Ryan Tannehill, after 637 days, throwing dimes to Kenny Stills for six. Check.

Jakeem Grant returning a kick 102-yards for the second longest in Dolphins’ history. Check.

Reshad Jones, intercepting both Blaine Gabbert and Marcus Mariota, for his first two interception game of his career. Check.

A kid running onto the field and juking out security guards. Check.

It was a historical game that ended in the best way possible. With the Dolphins undefeated and at the top of the AFC East.

Click below to listen to this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio!