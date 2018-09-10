Monday Night Football: Los Angles Rams @ Oakland Raiders Live Thread and Game Information

As usual, with the kick-off weekend of the NFL regular season, Monday Night Football is featuring a double header. This evenings second game features the Los Angles Rams who travel up state to Oakland California to take on the Oakland Raiders. Use this thread to discuss this evenings game or of course your Miami Dolphins victory yesterday over the Tennessee Titans. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live thread and as always there is no requesting, providing or discussing of any illegal game streams on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site.

Monday Night Football Late Game

Los Angles Rams @ Oakland Raiders