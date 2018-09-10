Jets open as one point favorite versus Dolphins

The New York Jets are starting a rookie quarterback tonight in their Week 1 contest against the Detroit Lions. They have not shown what they will be in 2018, but are currently a seven-point underdog for tonight.

They do not remain underdogs long, however. In the initial Week 2 odds collected by OddsShark the Jets opened as a one-point favorite over the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the anti-love for the Dolphins around the national media and in the preseason predictions from Las Vegas have not changed after Miami beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday 27-20. The Dolphins are underdogs to Sam Darnold and the Jets.

It appears the line is already starting to move toward the Dolphins, sliding closer to a push right now than it is to staying with the Jets. If New York looks like a team with a rookie quarterback making his first career start against Detroit, I would expect this line to quickly move more towards Miami. If the Jets look decent, it will be interesting to see what happens with the line.

Either way, the Dolphins should be able to match up well with the Jets in the first of their two annual meetings.