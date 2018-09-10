Dolphins re-sign Travis Swanson

The Miami Dolphins are adding center Travis Swanson, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Swanson spent one day with the Dolphins last week when he was signed, then released in order to make roster space for running back Brandon Bolden.

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Swanson had spent the summer with the New York Jets after signing a one-year, $1.55 million contract, but was released at the end of August. He played from 2014 through 2017 with the Detroit Lions, who had selected him in the third-round of the 2014 Draft, appearing in 53 games with 42 starts.

He has missed playing time each of the last two seasons with concussions.

The #Dolphins are signing center Travis Swanson (again), I’m told. The former #Jets and #Lions center back in Miami. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018

In order to make roster space for Swanson, the Dolphins will release tight end Gavin Escobar, according to Rapoport. The Dolphins added Escobar, who was released by the team in the end-of-August roster cuts, when MarQueis Gray was lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

The Dolphins currently have Daniel Kilgore as the only center on the roster, while they have Ted Larsen, Sam Young, and Zach Sterup on the roster as depth offensive linemen.

Miami will face the Jets, Swanson’s former team from this summer, on Sunday.