Dolphins roster 2018: Brock Osweiler and David Fales make roster

The Miami Dolphins have decided to keep both quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and David Fales as the backup quarterbacks behind Ryan Tannehill. Osweiler, a second-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2012, has spent time with the Broncos, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, and a second stint with the Broncos. He became the up-and-coming quarterback in the league in 2015 when he started games for the Broncos as a replacement for Peyton Manning. That performance led to a four-year, $72 million contract from the Texans, but he was never able to find the same magic he had in 2015.

Osweiler was 41-for-66 for 321 yards (4.9 yards-per-attempt average) with 2 touchdowns and 1 interceptions for the preseason. He recorded a 77.9 passer rating.

Fales entered the league in 2014 as a sixth round pick of the Chicago Bears, staying with the team through 2015 before a stint on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in 2016. Late in 2016, the Bears re-signed Fales, poaching him from Baltimore. He spent training camp with the Dolphins in 2017 before being released, then re-signing with the team midseason.

Fales was 27-for-47 for 278 (5.9 yards-per-attempt average) with 0 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this preseason. He had a 48.0 passer rating.

Tannehill, who saw limited playing time during the summer, was 29-for-39 for 247 yards (6.3 yards-per-attempt average) with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions for the preseason. He had a 99.0 passer rating.

Osweiler likely made the team largely based on his performance during the team’s Preseason Week 4 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. He looked sharp and decisive with the ball, going 16-for-25 for 147 yards with two touchdowns.

Fales, meanwhile, struggled at times in game scenarios, but has out practiced Osweiler all summer.