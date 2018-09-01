Dolphins 53-man roster following 2018 cuts

The Miami Dolphins have completed their roster cuts, dropping from the preseason limit of 90 players down to the regular season’s 53-man limit. The deadline to reach that limit was 4pm Eastern today, with some 1,100 players from around the league suddenly being without a team. Will the Dolphins use waiver claims to continue to shake up the roster, looking for a gem that some other team released? Who will they then release from the 53-man roster to make space for the newcomer?

As of right now, here is the Dolphins’ 53-man roster for 2018. We will update it with changes if needed when waiver claims start coming in tomorrow. Teams will be allowed to sign their practice squads starting tomorrow afternoon as well.

QB

Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler, David Fales

RB

Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage, Senorise Perry

WR

Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant

TE

Mike Gesicki, Marqueis Gray, Durham Smythe, A.J. Derby

OL

Laremy Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, Ja’Wuan James, Sam Young, Jake Brendel, Ted Larsen, Zach Sterup

DE

Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, Charles Harris, William Hayes

DT

Akeem Spence, Davon Godchaux, Jordan Phillips, Vincent Taylor

LB

Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Kiko Alonso, Stephone Anthony, Chase Allen, Mike Hull

CB

Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, Cordrea Tankersley, Torry McTyer, Cornell Armstrong

S

Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Walt Aikens, Maurice Smith

K

Jason Sanders

P

Matt Haack

LS

John Denney