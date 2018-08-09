Dolphins linebacker Mike Hull injury against Buccaneers

The Miami Dolphins have had a fairly healthy training camp to start 2018, but may have sustained an injury that hurts during the team’s preseason game on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the second quarter, as the Buccaneers approached the end zone, looking to take a 13-3 lead, Miami linebacker Mike Hull stayed down on the field after a pile at the goal line. The fourth-year pro was holding his left knee and wincing in pain.

The trainers came on the field and began doing stability tests to the knee, eventually assisting him in walking off the field before putting him on a cart and taking him to the locker room. The injury occurred when Hull was standing at the front of the pile, then had several players roll into his left knee. As the knee buckled towards his right leg, Hull fell to the ground.

The Dolphins have ruled Hull out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.