Buccaneers at Dolphins: Tampa Bay roster for preseason Week 1

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are nearing kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in the first preseason game for both clubs. Week 1 of the preseason is typically dominated by the depth players, while the starters either do not play, or only hit the field in a cameo appearance.
That makes it more difficult for us as fans to track who is playing, especially when we reach that time where it is mostly undrafted free agents or unknown veterans getting on the field - or maybe it is a veteran who we just do not recognize in a new number. Earlier today, we posted the a sortable Dolphins roster for tonight. Now, we follow that up with a Buccaneers version. You can sort this roster by player name, number, or position, giving you a chance to keep up with who is on the field.
You can check out the Dolphins sortable roster post here.
Buccaneers roster 2018 - Preseason Week 1
|Player
|#
|Pos
|Exp
|Player
|#
|Pos
|Exp
|Kwon Alexander
|58
|LB
|4
|Austin Allen
|8
|QB
|R
|Beau Allen
|91
|DT
|5
|Kiante Anderson
|71
|DE
|R
|Bryan Anger
|9
|P
|7
|Antony Auclair
|82
|TE
|2
|Sergio Bailey
|83
|WR
|R
|Peyton Barber
|25
|RB
|3
|Nathan Bazata
|DT
|R
|Caleb Benenoch
|77
|OL
|3
|Devante Bond
|59
|LB
|3
|Cole Boozer
|64
|OL
|R
|Cameron Brate
|84
|TE
|4
|Riley Bullough
|49
|LB
|1
|Alex Cappa
|65
|OL
|R
|Chandler Catanzaro
|7
|K
|5
|Jack Cichy
|48
|LB
|R
|Will Clarke
|94
|DE
|5
|Chris Conte
|23
|S
|8
|Alan Cross
|45
|TE
|3
|Vinny Curry
|97
|DE
|7
|Lavonte David
|54
|LB
|7
|Carlton Davis
|33
|CB
|R
|Demar Dotson
|69
|T
|10
|Javien Elliott
|35
|CB
|3
|Donnie Ernsberger
|86
|TE
|R
|Justin Evans
|21
|S
|2
|Mike Evans
|13
|WR
|5
|Drew Ferris
|41
|LS
|1
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|14
|QB
|14
|Cole Gardner
|68
|T
|2
|Adam Gettis
|72
|OL
|4
|William Gholston
|92
|DE
|6
|Chris Godwin
|12
|WR
|2
|Ryan Griffin
|4
|QB
|5
|Brent Grimes
|24
|CB
|12
|Vernon Hargreaves
|28
|CB
|3
|Demone Harris
|72
|DE
|R
|Nigel Harris
|52
|LB
|2
|Ruben Holcomb
|70
|G
|R
|O.J. Howard
|80
|TE
|2
|Tanner Hudson
|88
|TE
|R
|Adam Humphries
|10
|WR
|4
|Godwin Igwebuike
|34
|S
|R
|DeSean Jackson
|11
|WR
|11
|Ryan Jensen
|66
|C
|5
|Austin Johnson
|46
|TE
|3
|Isaiah Johnson
|39
|S
|1
|Jarron Jones
|71
|T
|1
|Ronald Jones
|27
|RB
|R
|DaVonte Lambert
|75
|DL
|3
|Jake Lampman
|19
|WR
|2
|Josh Liddell
|22
|S
|R
|Michael Liedtke
|67
|OL
|1
|Cameron Lynch
|43
|LB
|4
|Ali Marpet
|74
|G
|4
|Freddie Martino
|16
|WR
|3
|Gerald McCoy
|93
|DT
|9
|Marko Myers
|38
|CB
|R
|Eric Nzeocha
|46
|LB
|1
|Patrick O'Connor
|79
|DE
|1
|Dare Ogunbowale
|44
|RB
|1
|Evan Perrizo
|78
|DE
|R
|Ervin Philips
|89
|WR
|R
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|90
|DE
|9
|Givens Price
|78
|T
|1
|Bernard Reedy
|18
|WR
|2
|Jason Reese
|81
|TE
|R
|Josh Robinson
|26
|DB
|7
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|32
|RB
|8
|Shaheed Salmon
|56
|LB
|R
|Brad Seaton
|60
|T
|1
|Charles Sims
|34
|RB
|5
|Donovan Smith
|76
|T
|4
|Evan Smith
|62
|OL
|9
|Ryan Smith
|29
|CB
|3
|Noah Spence
|57
|DE
|3
|M.J. Stewart
|36
|CB
|R
|Keith Tandy
|37
|S
|7
|Adarius Taylor
|53
|LB
|4
|Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
|96
|DT
|2
|Jerry Ugokwe
|73
|T
|1
|Mitch Unrein
|98
|DT
|8
|Vita Vea
|50
|DT
|R
|Justin Watson
|17
|WR
|R
|Leonard Wester
|61
|T
|3
|Jordan Whitehead
|31
|S
|R
|Bobo Wilson
|85
|WR
|1
|Shaun Wilson
|38
|RB
|R
|Jameis Winston
|3
|QB
|4