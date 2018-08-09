Buccaneers at Dolphins: Tampa Bay roster for preseason Week 1

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are nearing kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in the first preseason game for both clubs. Week 1 of the preseason is typically dominated by the depth players, while the starters either do not play, or only hit the field in a cameo appearance.

That makes it more difficult for us as fans to track who is playing, especially when we reach that time where it is mostly undrafted free agents or unknown veterans getting on the field - or maybe it is a veteran who we just do not recognize in a new number. Earlier today, we posted the a sortable Dolphins roster for tonight. Now, we follow that up with a Buccaneers version. You can sort this roster by player name, number, or position, giving you a chance to keep up with who is on the field.

You can check out the Dolphins sortable roster post here.