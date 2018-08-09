 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buccaneers at Dolphins: Tampa Bay roster for preseason Week 1

By Kevin Nogle
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are nearing kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in the first preseason game for both clubs. Week 1 of the preseason is typically dominated by the depth players, while the starters either do not play, or only hit the field in a cameo appearance.

That makes it more difficult for us as fans to track who is playing, especially when we reach that time where it is mostly undrafted free agents or unknown veterans getting on the field - or maybe it is a veteran who we just do not recognize in a new number. Earlier today, we posted the a sortable Dolphins roster for tonight. Now, we follow that up with a Buccaneers version. You can sort this roster by player name, number, or position, giving you a chance to keep up with who is on the field.

You can check out the Dolphins sortable roster post here.

Buccaneers roster 2018 - Preseason Week 1

Player # Pos Exp
Kwon Alexander 58 LB 4
Austin Allen 8 QB R
Beau Allen 91 DT 5
Kiante Anderson 71 DE R
Bryan Anger 9 P 7
Antony Auclair 82 TE 2
Sergio Bailey 83 WR R
Peyton Barber 25 RB 3
Nathan Bazata DT R
Caleb Benenoch 77 OL 3
Devante Bond 59 LB 3
Cole Boozer 64 OL R
Cameron Brate 84 TE 4
Riley Bullough 49 LB 1
Alex Cappa 65 OL R
Chandler Catanzaro 7 K 5
Jack Cichy 48 LB R
Will Clarke 94 DE 5
Chris Conte 23 S 8
Alan Cross 45 TE 3
Vinny Curry 97 DE 7
Lavonte David 54 LB 7
Carlton Davis 33 CB R
Demar Dotson 69 T 10
Javien Elliott 35 CB 3
Donnie Ernsberger 86 TE R
Justin Evans 21 S 2
Mike Evans 13 WR 5
Drew Ferris 41 LS 1
Ryan Fitzpatrick 14 QB 14
Cole Gardner 68 T 2
Adam Gettis 72 OL 4
William Gholston 92 DE 6
Chris Godwin 12 WR 2
Ryan Griffin 4 QB 5
Brent Grimes 24 CB 12
Vernon Hargreaves 28 CB 3
Demone Harris 72 DE R
Nigel Harris 52 LB 2
Ruben Holcomb 70 G R
O.J. Howard 80 TE 2
Tanner Hudson 88 TE R
Adam Humphries 10 WR 4
Godwin Igwebuike 34 S R
DeSean Jackson 11 WR 11
Ryan Jensen 66 C 5
Austin Johnson 46 TE 3
Isaiah Johnson 39 S 1
Jarron Jones 71 T 1
Ronald Jones 27 RB R
DaVonte Lambert 75 DL 3
Jake Lampman 19 WR 2
Josh Liddell 22 S R
Michael Liedtke 67 OL 1
Cameron Lynch 43 LB 4
Ali Marpet 74 G 4
Freddie Martino 16 WR 3
Gerald McCoy 93 DT 9
Marko Myers 38 CB R
Eric Nzeocha 46 LB 1
Patrick O'Connor 79 DE 1
Dare Ogunbowale 44 RB 1
Evan Perrizo 78 DE R
Ervin Philips 89 WR R
Jason Pierre-Paul 90 DE 9
Givens Price 78 T 1
Bernard Reedy 18 WR 2
Jason Reese 81 TE R
Josh Robinson 26 DB 7
Jacquizz Rodgers 32 RB 8
Shaheed Salmon 56 LB R
Brad Seaton 60 T 1
Charles Sims 34 RB 5
Donovan Smith 76 T 4
Evan Smith 62 OL 9
Ryan Smith 29 CB 3
Noah Spence 57 DE 3
M.J. Stewart 36 CB R
Keith Tandy 37 S 7
Adarius Taylor 53 LB 4
Stevie Tu'ikolovatu 96 DT 2
Jerry Ugokwe 73 T 1
Mitch Unrein 98 DT 8
Vita Vea 50 DT R
Justin Watson 17 WR R
Leonard Wester 61 T 3
Jordan Whitehead 31 S R
Bobo Wilson 85 WR 1
Shaun Wilson 38 RB R
Jameis Winston 3 QB 4