Buccaneers at Dolphins: Miami roster for preseason Week 1

The Miami Dolphins are about half an hour from hitting the field for the first time in the 2018 preseason. As they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight, the team will likely see a lot of the starters head to the sidelines early, with players further down the depth chart getting a lot of playing time. That will allow us as fans to see some of the younger players who may be called into action during the season.
But, it could also make it harder for us to follow who is doing what when it comes to players with numbers we do not immediately recognize. To assist with that, we have provided a roster for the Dolphins. It is sortable by player name (it will go by first name, just because that is the way it is set up), as well as position and number. Shortly, we will have the same thing for the Buccaneers.
Dolphins 2018 Roster - Preseason Week 1
|Player
|#
|Pos
|Exp
|Player
|#
|Pos
|Exp
|Walt Aikens
|35
|CB
|5
|Chase Allen
|59
|OLB
|2
|Kiko Alonso
|47
|MLB
|6
|Johnathan Alston
|41
|CB
|R
|Danny Amendola
|80
|WR
|10
|Stephone Anthony
|44
|OLB
|4
|Cornell Armstrong
|31
|CB
|R
|Isaac Asiata
|68
|OG
|2
|Jerome Baker
|55
|LB
|R
|Kalen Ballage
|33
|RB
|R
|Andre Branch
|50
|DE
|7
|Jake Brendel
|64
|C
|3
|Taveze Calhoun
|40
|CB
|1
|Leonte Carroo
|88
|WR
|3
|Cayson Collins
|53
|LB
|R
|Jalen Davis
|1
|CB
|R
|Jesse Davis
|77
|OT
|2
|John Denney
|92
|LS
|14
|A.J. Derby
|85
|TE
|4
|Kenyan Drake
|32
|RB
|3
|Thomas Duarte
|83
|TE
|2
|Trae Elston
|27
|S
|2
|Gavin Escobar
|89
|TE
|5
|David Fales
|9
|QB
|4
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|29
|S
|R
|Isaiah Ford
|84
|WR
|2
|Terence Garvin
|57
|LB
|6
|Mike Gesicki
|86
|TE
|R
|Frank Ginda
|58
|LB
|R
|Davon Godchaux
|56
|DT
|2
|Frank Gore
|21
|RB
|14
|Jakeem Grant
|19
|WR
|3
|Lucas Gravelle
|49
|LS
|R
|MarQueis Gray
|48
|TE
|6
|Matt Haack
|2
|P
|2
|Charles Harris
|90
|DE
|2
|William Hayes
|95
|DE
|11
|Connor Hilland
|61
|C
|R
|Xavien Howard
|25
|CB
|3
|Buddy Howell
|38
|RB
|R
|Mike Hull
|45
|OLB
|3
|Ja'Wuan James
|70
|OT
|5
|Reshad Jones
|20
|FS
|9
|Greg Joseph
|5
|K
|R
|Roubbens Joseph
|73
|OT
|1
|Daniel Kilgore
|67
|C
|8
|Jeremy Langford
|42
|RB
|3
|Ted Larsen
|62
|OG
|9
|Malcolm Lewis
|18
|WR
|1
|Tony Lippett
|36
|CB
|4
|Jordan Lucas
|23
|CB/S
|3
|Cameron Malveaux
|75
|DE
|1
|Claudy Mathieu
|60
|DE
|R
|Mike Matthews
|63
|C
|2
|Bobby McCain
|28
|CB
|4
|T.J. McDonald
|22
|S
|6
|Raekwon McMillan
|52
|LB
|2
|Torry McTyer
|24
|CB
|2
|Drew Morgan
|81
|WR
|1
|Anthony Moten
|43
|DT
|R
|Brock Osweiler
|8
|QB
|7
|Francis Owusu
|82
|WR
|1
|DeVante Parker
|11
|WR
|4
|Senorise Perry
|34
|RB
|4
|Bryce Petty
|14
|QB
|4
|Jordan Phillips
|97
|DT
|4
|Jamiyus Pittman
|65
|DT
|R
|Quentin Poling
|51
|LB
|R
|Robert Quinn
|94
|DE
|8
|Brandon Radcliff
|37
|RB
|1
|Quincy Redmon
|66
|DE
|R
|Jason Sanders
|7
|K
|R
|Rashawn Scott
|87
|WR
|2
|Josh Sitton
|71
|G
|11
|Eric Smith
|72
|OT
|2
|Maurice Smith
|26
|S
|2
|Durham Smythe
|46
|TE
|R
|Akeem Spence
|93
|DT
|6
|David Steinmetz
|69
|OT
|R
|Zach Sterup
|74
|OT
|2
|Kenny Stills
|10
|WR
|6
|Cordrea Tankersley
|30
|CB
|2
|Ryan Tannehill
|17
|QB
|7
|Vincent Taylor
|96
|DT
|2
|Laremy Tunsil
|78
|OT
|3
|Cameron Wake
|91
|DE
|10
|Albert Wilson
|15
|WR
|5
|Jonathan Woodard
|76
|DE
|1
|Gabe Wright
|98
|DT
|3
|Sam Young
|79
|OT
|9