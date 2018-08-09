 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Buccaneers at Dolphins: Miami roster for preseason Week 1

By Kevin Nogle
/ new
NFL: Miami Dolphins-Training Camp Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are about half an hour from hitting the field for the first time in the 2018 preseason. As they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight, the team will likely see a lot of the starters head to the sidelines early, with players further down the depth chart getting a lot of playing time. That will allow us as fans to see some of the younger players who may be called into action during the season.

But, it could also make it harder for us to follow who is doing what when it comes to players with numbers we do not immediately recognize. To assist with that, we have provided a roster for the Dolphins. It is sortable by player name (it will go by first name, just because that is the way it is set up), as well as position and number. Shortly, we will have the same thing for the Buccaneers.

Dolphins 2018 Roster - Preseason Week 1

Player # Pos Exp
Player # Pos Exp
Walt Aikens 35 CB 5
Chase Allen 59 OLB 2
Kiko Alonso 47 MLB 6
Johnathan Alston 41 CB R
Danny Amendola 80 WR 10
Stephone Anthony 44 OLB 4
Cornell Armstrong 31 CB R
Isaac Asiata 68 OG 2
Jerome Baker 55 LB R
Kalen Ballage 33 RB R
Andre Branch 50 DE 7
Jake Brendel 64 C 3
Taveze Calhoun 40 CB 1
Leonte Carroo 88 WR 3
Cayson Collins 53 LB R
Jalen Davis 1 CB R
Jesse Davis 77 OT 2
John Denney 92 LS 14
A.J. Derby 85 TE 4
Kenyan Drake 32 RB 3
Thomas Duarte 83 TE 2
Trae Elston 27 S 2
Gavin Escobar 89 TE 5
David Fales 9 QB 4
Minkah Fitzpatrick 29 S R
Isaiah Ford 84 WR 2
Terence Garvin 57 LB 6
Mike Gesicki 86 TE R
Frank Ginda 58 LB R
Davon Godchaux 56 DT 2
Frank Gore 21 RB 14
Jakeem Grant 19 WR 3
Lucas Gravelle 49 LS R
MarQueis Gray 48 TE 6
Matt Haack 2 P 2
Charles Harris 90 DE 2
William Hayes 95 DE 11
Connor Hilland 61 C R
Xavien Howard 25 CB 3
Buddy Howell 38 RB R
Mike Hull 45 OLB 3
Ja'Wuan James 70 OT 5
Reshad Jones 20 FS 9
Greg Joseph 5 K R
Roubbens Joseph 73 OT 1
Daniel Kilgore 67 C 8
Jeremy Langford 42 RB 3
Ted Larsen 62 OG 9
Malcolm Lewis 18 WR 1
Tony Lippett 36 CB 4
Jordan Lucas 23 CB/S 3
Cameron Malveaux 75 DE 1
Claudy Mathieu 60 DE R
Mike Matthews 63 C 2
Bobby McCain 28 CB 4
T.J. McDonald 22 S 6
Raekwon McMillan 52 LB 2
Torry McTyer 24 CB 2
Drew Morgan 81 WR 1
Anthony Moten 43 DT R
Brock Osweiler 8 QB 7
Francis Owusu 82 WR 1
DeVante Parker 11 WR 4
Senorise Perry 34 RB 4
Bryce Petty 14 QB 4
Jordan Phillips 97 DT 4
Jamiyus Pittman 65 DT R
Quentin Poling 51 LB R
Robert Quinn 94 DE 8
Brandon Radcliff 37 RB 1
Quincy Redmon 66 DE R
Jason Sanders 7 K R
Rashawn Scott 87 WR 2
Josh Sitton 71 G 11
Eric Smith 72 OT 2
Maurice Smith 26 S 2
Durham Smythe 46 TE R
Akeem Spence 93 DT 6
David Steinmetz 69 OT R
Zach Sterup 74 OT 2
Kenny Stills 10 WR 6
Cordrea Tankersley 30 CB 2
Ryan Tannehill 17 QB 7
Vincent Taylor 96 DT 2
Laremy Tunsil 78 OT 3
Cameron Wake 91 DE 10
Albert Wilson 15 WR 5
Jonathan Woodard 76 DE 1
Gabe Wright 98 DT 3
Sam Young 79 OT 9