Buccaneers at Dolphins: Miami roster for preseason Week 1

The Miami Dolphins are about half an hour from hitting the field for the first time in the 2018 preseason. As they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight, the team will likely see a lot of the starters head to the sidelines early, with players further down the depth chart getting a lot of playing time. That will allow us as fans to see some of the younger players who may be called into action during the season.

But, it could also make it harder for us to follow who is doing what when it comes to players with numbers we do not immediately recognize. To assist with that, we have provided a roster for the Dolphins. It is sortable by player name (it will go by first name, just because that is the way it is set up), as well as position and number. Shortly, we will have the same thing for the Buccaneers.