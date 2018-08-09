Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Miami Dolphins Live Game Thread

Tonight marks the official start of preseason games for your Miami Dolphins. Instead of trying to make up some sort of preview for this game when I have zero idea who will even play, although we all know the big names will see little or no action, I will just provide you the pertinent game information. Also in the spirit of full disclosure I am writing this days in advance as I will be somewhere in the mountains of Northern New Mexico by the time this game airs.

As with all live threads all site rules still apply. Additionally, for those of you that might be new to the site there is no sharing, requesting or discussion of any illegal online game streams allowed on any SB Nation site at any time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Miami Dolphins

When: Thursday, August 9th, 2018

Time: 7:00 PM EDT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Dolphins TV Coverage: CBS - Miami/Fort Lauderdale; NBC - Fort Myers; CW (or CBS) - West Palm Beach; ABC - Orlando

Dolphins TV Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Nat Moore, Kim Bokamper

Buccaneers TV Coverage: NBC/8 - Tampa; FOX - Orlando, Gainesville, Fort Myers, Tallahassee; MeTV - Panama City; CW - Mobile; My/54.2 - Huntsville

Buccaneers TV Announcers: Chris Myers, Ronde Barber

Streaming: NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); The Dolphins have announced that they will stream the game on Dolphins.com for fans in the local markets. This will include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Naples, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Orlando, Tampa Bay, and Daytona.