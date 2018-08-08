Buccaneers at Dolphins Preseason Week 1 2018 full coverage

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off in a Preseason Week 1 contest this week. Before, during, and after the game, we will have plenty of coverage of both teams, and you can find all of it consolidated right here.

Preseason Week 1 is typically a game featuring the depth players for the teams, with the starters either sitting out the entire game, or playing only early in the first quarter. That means we should see plenty of young players trying to fight for a roster spot, and maybe get some idea of how position battles could play out over the rest of the summer.

