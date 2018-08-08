90-in-90 Miami Dolphins roster breakdown: Gavin Escobar

The Phinsider’s annual 90-in-90 series is back today with another in-depth look at the players who are currently vying to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster. This series of articles takes a look at each individual on the roster, breaking down how they performed in 2017, why they could progress or regress in 2018, and the odds that the player makes the team when the regular season arrives.

This year, we have already finished the reviews for wide receiver Leonte Carroo, punter Matt Haack, safety T.J. McDonald, running back Buddy Howell, wide receiver DeVante Parker, defensive end William Hayes, wide receiver Isaiah Ford, safety/cornerback Walt Aikens, defensive end Claudy Mathieu, linebacker Kiko Alonso, cornerback Xavien Howard, long snapper Lucas Gravelle, wide receiver Danny Amendola, tight end A.J. Derby, running back Frank Gore, defensive tackle Gabe Wright, wide receiver Kenny Stills, cornerback Tony Lippett, kicker Jason Sanders, kicker Greg Joseph, left tackle Laremy Tunsil, tight end Mike Gesicki, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, running back Kalen Ballage, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, tight end Durham Smythe, quarterback David Fales, wide receiver Albert Wilson, defensive tackle Akeem Spence, linebacker Chase Allen, defensive end Cameron Wake, running back Senorise Perry, and tight end MarQueis Gray, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, defensive end Andre Branch, running back Kenyan Drake, defensive end Quincy Redmon, quarterback Bryce Petty, wide receiver Francis Owusu, defensive end Jonathan Woodard, defensive end Charles Harris, center Connor Hilland, guard Jesse Davis, safety Reshad Jones, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, guard Isaac Asiata, defensive end Robert Quinn, wide receiver Drew Morgan, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, and linebacker Mike Hull. Today, we add tight end Gavin Escobar.

2017 Review

Escobar was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in March of last offseason, but was released in September after being unable to climb the depth chart. He was then signed by the Baltimore Ravens in October and spent two games on the active roster being being cut. After the season, the Browns signed him to a reserve/futures contract before releasing him this past April. The Dolphins signed him four days later.

Escobar was a member of the Dallas Cowboys from 2013-2016, during which time he played in 62 games, starting seven. Over that span he recorded 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.

Why he might progress

As someone who’s spent five years as a role player in the NFL coming into a crowded depth chart, it’s hard to imagine Escobar suddenly becoming a star out of nowhere. That being said, Escobar certainly has room to statistically improve after recording zero catches last year. If he finds a way to make the 53-man roster, any contributions to the offense would be considered an improvement after his reception-less 2017 season.

Why he might regress

As noted above, Escobar has quite a bit of competition in veterans MarQueis Gray and A.J Derby (both of whom have familiarity with head coach Adam Gase and Miami’s offense) as well as rookies Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. His chances of making the team are quite small, yet seeing as he didn’t make a roster to open last season, I’m not sure being cut even counts as regression.

Chances of making the 53-man roster

Very slim. Gesicki, Miami’s 2018 second-round draft pick, is a lock to make the roster. Gray is currently atop the depth chart and has fans in the coaching staff. Derby should make an impact this year as well, while Smythe could very well be kept around given his blocking prowess and potential as a pass catcher. Unless Escobar has a legendary preseason, he will only be a training camp body until roster cuts roll around.