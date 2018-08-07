2019 NFL Draft Preview: Guards

The Miami Dolphins have had a need at guard (and really our whole line) for as long as I can remember.....this year I believe is different. How our current unit will really preform is yet to be seen, but I am optimistic for this season. They signed Josh Sitton from the Bears, and he is listed as a starter along with Jesse Davis. I personally like the Sitton signing and think he’s a great addition to a position that has long been a problem. Jesse Davis is a guy who really impressed during the season last year and earned himself a starting job. I feel pretty comfortable with this group which is something I have not been able to say for quite some time. However, I do believe that depth is needed.

This year’s class of guards is one that I still don’t have the best handle on yet. I think Wisconsin’s o-line is going to be one of the best in college football, so I am going to start there and begin with their starting LT (who I believe is a better fit inside)....

Michael Deiter , Wisconsin (Sr)

Deiter is part of a highly talented Wisconsin offensive line. Dietor is the starting LT for the Bagers but brings a lot of versatility to the table, which is why many believe he can start not only at tackle, but guard and center too. Off the film I’ve watched on him, I’d like him best at guard. I think he’s a solid run and pass blocker and has good hands but struggles with the speed rush and his athleticism isn’t up to par. He needs to also work on keeping good balance and improving his awareness. That said, Deiter can hold his own in both the run and pass and I anticipate him being a top prospect for the 2019 draft.

Beau Benzschawel , Wisconsin (Sr)

Benzschawel’s tape was really good. He’s a fantastic run blocker and uses his arms/hands effectively in pass protection. I think Benzschawel will certainly have a chance to be a high pick. He’s a talented guy; I’d like to see him drive his opponents better and get lower more consistently but Benzschawel is a solid and tough guard that would help any team.

Lester Cotton, Alabama (Sr)

Cotton is a big bodied guy who is a great all around lineman. I think he’s solid in both the run and the pass and I think he does a great job of consistently getting leverage. He’s also got strong hands and a nice punch to knock defenders off their feet. He’s not a super athletic guy though and I think he struggles to get to the 2nd level in time, getting ahead of the play while pulling and tends to get handsy while blocking on the move. Cotton has some great strengths though and could emerge as one of the top guards in this draft.

Derwin Gray , Maryland (Sr)

Gray is similar to Cotton in that he’s a big bodied guy who isn’t that athletic. I think Gray is actually a little more athletic than Cotton but still that’s not where they will make their money. Gray is currently the starting LT for Maryland but he will be a guard in the NFL. He’s got heavy, strong hands and a good anchor. I think he needs to drive better and be more consistent, but Gray could be a solid pick with another good year.

Dru Samia , Oklahoma (Sr)

Samia’s film was a little underwhelming to me. He’s got potential but he really needs to get stronger and learn to latch unto defenders better. He does a good job of getting in the right position but I saw too many times defenders just throw him off. Samia is a fighter and the motor is there, he just improve on driving opponents, eliminating guys from the play, staying low ect..

Other Notable Prospects:

Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (Jr)

Michael Jordan, Ohio St. (Jr)

Chris Linstrom, Boston College OT/G (Sr)

Alex Bars, Notre Dame OT/G (Sr)

Lukayus McNeil, Louisville (Sr)

Max Scharping, Northern Illinois OT/G (Sr)

Ben Powers, Oklahoma (Sr)

Nate Herbig, Stanford (Sr)

Zack Bailey, South Carolina (Sr)

Garrett McGhin, East Carolina (Sr)

Sean Krepsz, Nevada (Sr)

Parker Braun, Georgia Tech (Jr)

Hjalte Froholdt, Arkansas (Sr)