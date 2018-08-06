Dolphins sign former Bears running back Jeremy Langford

We are now officially three days away from the Miami Dolphins first preseason game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And as we all know, rosters constantly change during the summer months. Whether it be an injury in training camp or a team kicking the tires on a proven veteran, rosters will change.

Today, head coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains brought in a familiar face, signing former Chicago Bears running back Jeremy Langford.

It is unclear why the Dolphins signed the 26-year old veteran but no injury has been reported, making it appear to be nothing more than added depth at a position of strength

During his two seasons in Chicago, Langford carried the ball 210 times for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also a factor in the passing game, catching 41 passes for 421 yards and 1 touchdown

Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, and Kalen Ballage are all seen as locks for the 53-man roster, it is hard to believe Langford will still be with the team come September. However, stranger things have happened and with his familiarity with the offense, the 26-year-old could find his way onto the opening day roster.