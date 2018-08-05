AFC East News: Buffalo Bills acquire receiver Corey Coleman from Browns

A rare August trade has taken place in the AFC East.

The Buffalo Bills have sent a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for 2016 first-round selection Corey Coleman. Coleman, 24, was taken with the 15th overall pick and has since appeared in 19 games over the past two seasons. Over that time, he’s recorded 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns. Each of his two seasons was cut short due to Coleman breaking the same hand in 2016 and 2017.

Injuries aside, Coleman has underwhelmed over two years with the Browns, although the poor QB play in Cleveland must certainly be taken into account when evaluating the former Baylor star’s performance. Now in Buffalo, Coleman will look to rekindle some success on a team with very little star power on offense.

As a team with one of the shallowest receiving corps in the NFL, Buffalo has gained some much needed firepower in the form a first-round talent. That being said it’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not Coleman can finally jumpstart his thus far disappointing NFL career. He’ll join Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones atop the Bills’ wide receiver depth chart.

