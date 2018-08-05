Phinsider Meme Central: Dolphins 2018 training camp Week 2

Now that week two of the 2018 Miami Dolphins Training Camp is here, and the calendar has rolled into August, the dark abyss of the offseason seems like a distant memory. For Josh and I, the flurry of on-field team activity and accompanying photographs are like a non-stop Christmas that keeps on giving. So lets reach deep down into Santa’s sack of goodies and see what we come up with for all the boys & girls of #DolphinsTwitter...

While we watch a pair of rookie kickers battle for the starting job, somebody MIGHT want to tell K Greg Joseph that it’s not literally a shoot-out and we aren’t the Cowboys. Actually, don’t say anything to him - his cheesy mug for the camera is pure meme gold.

Numerous anonymous sources are reporting that future Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard is planning to release a parody/cover of a wildly popular DMX track from 2003. I’m so here for this.

After yesterday’s public practice, which saw Ryan Tannehill hook up with with rookie TE Mike Gesicki on a deep TD connection during 7-on-7, someone asked the Gesicki about Tannehill’s arm strength. Without hesitation, the rookie TE picked up a prop to drive home his point. Well played sir...well played.

Speaking of the TEs trying to make the 2018 Dolphins, not even the hand of God can help improve the odds for Thomas Duarte. Just make a good showing kid and hope for some divine intervention.

Jarvis Landry is gone, but that doesn’t mean Miami’s new group of receivers can’t do super-human things in 2018. Meet the Phintastic 4.

*Yes, I know this does not have jakeem grant who will have a monster year, Ford, or any of the other guys that could breakout in 2018.

One of Ryan Tannehill’s favorite targets throughout the first few weeks of training camp, has been Danny Amendola. Amendola can do it all, and should fill the void left behind by Jarvis Landry. He also has exceptional feet and can make the tight-rope catches that some of the other receivers can not.

Mike Gesicki has become an early favorite for all Dolphin fans. Here he is signing autographs from some of his favorite fans after Saturday’s scrimmage. Gesicki is a class act, on and off the field.