Dolphins release first preseason depth chart for 2018

The Miami Dolphins are four days away from their first preseason game for 2018. The team is getting ready to actually return to the field in a full game situation following their annual scrimmage yesterday. The Dolphins will only hold two practices this week, hitting their Davie facilities on Monday and Tuesday before an off day on Wednesday leading into Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Another step in the preparation for the opening game of the preseason for the Dolphins is the release of the team’s first depth chart. Things will obviously change between now and the start of the regular season, but the first depth chart also gives us a chance to see what the coaches are thinking when it comes to the roster.
The Dolphins used “or” in a few places on the depth chart, such as the starting running back. To reflect that, both players are listed in the higher slot on the depth chart, then that spot is blank in the lower of the slots. Once a position has been exhausted of players, “None” is listed.
First Team
WR: DeVante Parker
LT: Laremy Tunsil
LG: Josh Sitton
C: Daniel Kilgore
RG: Jesse Davis
RT: Ja’Wuan James
TE: MarQueis Gray
QB: Ryan Tannehill
RB: Kenyan Drake / Frank Gore
WR: Danny Amendola
WR: Kenny Stills
DE: Cameron Wake
DT: Jordan Phillips / Davon Godchaux
DT: Akeem Spence
DE: Robert Quinn
LB: Kiko Alonso
LB: Raekwon McMillan
LB: Stephone Anthony
CB: Xavien Howard
CB: Bobby McCain
S: Reshad Jones
S: T.J. McDonald
K: Jason Sanders
P: Matt Haack
LS: John Denney
KOR: Jakeem Grant
PR: Jakeem Grant
Second Team
WR: Jakeem Grant
LT: Zach Sterup
LG: Ted Larsen
C: Jake Brendel
RG: Isaac Asiata
RT: Sam Young
TE: A.J. Derby
QB: David Fales / Brock Osweiler
RB:
WR: Isaiah Ford
WR: Albert Wilson
DE: William Hayes
DT:
DT: Vincent Taylor
DE: Charles Harris
LB: Jerome Baker
LB: Chase Allen
LB: Terence Garvin
CB: Torry McTyer
CB: Cordrea Tankersley
S: Maurice Smith
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick
K: Greg Joseph
P: None
LS: Lucas Gravelle
KOR: Senorise Perry
PR: Danny Amendola
Third Team
WR: Leonte Carroo
LT: Eric Smith
LG: Connor Hilland
C: Mike Matthews
RG: None
RT: David Steinmetz
TE: Gavin Escobar
QB:
RB: Senorise Perry
WR: Drew Morgan
WR: Rashawn Scott
DE: Andre Branch
DT: Gabe Wright
DT: Jamiyus Pittman
DE: Cameron Malveaux
LB: Mike Hull
LB: Quentin Poling
LB: Frank Ginda
CB: Tony Lippett
CB: Jalen Davis
S: Jordan Lucas
S: Walt Aikens
K: None
P: None
LS: None
KOR: Albert Wilson
PR: Albert Wilson
Fourth Team
WR: Francis Owusu
LT: Roubbens Joseph
LG: None
C: None
RG: None
RT: None
TE: Thomas Duarte
QB: Brice Petty
RB: Kalen Ballage
WR: None
WR: Malcolm Lewis
DE: Jonathan Woodard
DT: None
DT: Anthony Moten
DE: Claudy Mathieu
LB: Cayson Collins
LB: None
LB: None
CB: Taveze Calhoun
CB: Cornell Armstrong
S: Trae Elston
S: None
K: None
P: None
LS: None
KOR: Kalen Ballage
PR: Drew Morgan
Fifth Team
WR: None
LT: None
LG: None
C: None
RG: None
RT: None
TE: Mike Gesicki
QB: None
RB: Brandon Radcliff
WR: None
WR: None
DE: None
DT: None
DT: None
DE: Quincy Redmon
LB: None
LB: None
LB: None
CB: Johnathan Alston
CB: None
S: None
S: None
K: None
P: None
LS: None
KOR: Torry McTyer
PR: Kenyan Drake
Sixth Team
WR: None
LT: None
LG: None
C: None
RG: None
RT: None
TE: Durham Smythe
QB: None
RB: Buddy Howell
WR: None
WR: None
DE: None
DT: None
DT: None
DE: None
LB: None
LB: None
LB: None
CB: None
CB: None
S: None
S: None
K: None
P: None
LS: None
KOR: Kenyan Drake
PR: None
Thoughts
There are obviously going to be adjustments to the depth chart as the Dolphins move the rookies up throughout the summer and once the season starts. For example, Gesicki and Smythe should jump ahead of Escobar and Duarte before the preseason is over, with both pushing Gray and Derby for the top two spots on the depth chart. At wide receiver, Carroo is already starting to get buried, which is not a good sign for him. Head coach Adam Gase said of Carroo last week, “He has to just keep battling. He can’t look at what anybody is saying, depth chart or however you want to look at it, how many reps – just keep playing football. He knows that preseason games are where his best opportunities are going to come.” Lippett being behind McTyer is interesting; McTyer has been having a good camp and this could be a reflection of that or how the coaches want to bring Lippett along slowly after his injury last year. Nothing else feels like a big surprise.
