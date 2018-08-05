Dolphins release first preseason depth chart for 2018

The Miami Dolphins are four days away from their first preseason game for 2018. The team is getting ready to actually return to the field in a full game situation following their annual scrimmage yesterday. The Dolphins will only hold two practices this week, hitting their Davie facilities on Monday and Tuesday before an off day on Wednesday leading into Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Another step in the preparation for the opening game of the preseason for the Dolphins is the release of the team’s first depth chart. Things will obviously change between now and the start of the regular season, but the first depth chart also gives us a chance to see what the coaches are thinking when it comes to the roster.

The Dolphins used “or” in a few places on the depth chart, such as the starting running back. To reflect that, both players are listed in the higher slot on the depth chart, then that spot is blank in the lower of the slots. Once a position has been exhausted of players, “None” is listed.

First Team

WR: DeVante Parker

LT: Laremy Tunsil

LG: Josh Sitton

C: Daniel Kilgore

RG: Jesse Davis

RT: Ja’Wuan James

TE: MarQueis Gray

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Kenyan Drake / Frank Gore

WR: Danny Amendola

WR: Kenny Stills

DE: Cameron Wake

DT: Jordan Phillips / Davon Godchaux

DT: Akeem Spence

DE: Robert Quinn

LB: Kiko Alonso

LB: Raekwon McMillan

LB: Stephone Anthony

CB: Xavien Howard

CB: Bobby McCain

S: Reshad Jones

S: T.J. McDonald

K: Jason Sanders

P: Matt Haack

LS: John Denney

KOR: Jakeem Grant

PR: Jakeem Grant

Second Team

WR: Jakeem Grant

LT: Zach Sterup

LG: Ted Larsen

C: Jake Brendel

RG: Isaac Asiata

RT: Sam Young

TE: A.J. Derby

QB: David Fales / Brock Osweiler

RB:

WR: Isaiah Ford

WR: Albert Wilson

DE: William Hayes

DT:

DT: Vincent Taylor

DE: Charles Harris

LB: Jerome Baker

LB: Chase Allen

LB: Terence Garvin

CB: Torry McTyer

CB: Cordrea Tankersley

S: Maurice Smith

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick

K: Greg Joseph

P: None

LS: Lucas Gravelle

KOR: Senorise Perry

PR: Danny Amendola

Third Team

WR: Leonte Carroo

LT: Eric Smith

LG: Connor Hilland

C: Mike Matthews

RG: None

RT: David Steinmetz

TE: Gavin Escobar

QB:

RB: Senorise Perry

WR: Drew Morgan

WR: Rashawn Scott

DE: Andre Branch

DT: Gabe Wright

DT: Jamiyus Pittman

DE: Cameron Malveaux

LB: Mike Hull

LB: Quentin Poling

LB: Frank Ginda

CB: Tony Lippett

CB: Jalen Davis

S: Jordan Lucas

S: Walt Aikens

K: None

P: None

LS: None

KOR: Albert Wilson

PR: Albert Wilson

Fourth Team

WR: Francis Owusu

LT: Roubbens Joseph

LG: None

C: None

RG: None

RT: None

TE: Thomas Duarte

QB: Brice Petty

RB: Kalen Ballage

WR: None

WR: Malcolm Lewis

DE: Jonathan Woodard

DT: None

DT: Anthony Moten

DE: Claudy Mathieu

LB: Cayson Collins

LB: None

LB: None

CB: Taveze Calhoun

CB: Cornell Armstrong

S: Trae Elston

S: None

K: None

P: None

LS: None

KOR: Kalen Ballage

PR: Drew Morgan

Fifth Team

WR: None

LT: None

LG: None

C: None

RG: None

RT: None

TE: Mike Gesicki

QB: None

RB: Brandon Radcliff

WR: None

WR: None

DE: None

DT: None

DT: None

DE: Quincy Redmon

LB: None

LB: None

LB: None

CB: Johnathan Alston

CB: None

S: None

S: None

K: None

P: None

LS: None

KOR: Torry McTyer

PR: Kenyan Drake

Sixth Team

WR: None

LT: None

LG: None

C: None

RG: None

RT: None

TE: Durham Smythe

QB: None

RB: Buddy Howell

WR: None

WR: None

DE: None

DT: None

DT: None

DE: None

LB: None

LB: None

LB: None

CB: None

CB: None

S: None

S: None

K: None

P: None

LS: None

KOR: Kenyan Drake

PR: None

Thoughts

There are obviously going to be adjustments to the depth chart as the Dolphins move the rookies up throughout the summer and once the season starts. For example, Gesicki and Smythe should jump ahead of Escobar and Duarte before the preseason is over, with both pushing Gray and Derby for the top two spots on the depth chart. At wide receiver, Carroo is already starting to get buried, which is not a good sign for him. Head coach Adam Gase said of Carroo last week, “He has to just keep battling. He can’t look at what anybody is saying, depth chart or however you want to look at it, how many reps – just keep playing football. He knows that preseason games are where his best opportunities are going to come.” Lippett being behind McTyer is interesting; McTyer has been having a good camp and this could be a reflection of that or how the coaches want to bring Lippett along slowly after his injury last year. Nothing else feels like a big surprise.