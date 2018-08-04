Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Live updates and chat from today’s Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

Starting today at 11 am, the Miami Dolphins will be holding their yearly scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. This is the dress rehearsal before preseason begins next week and the team turns their attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It will be interesting to see how Ryan Tannehill handles his first “game” action since the injury he suffered two seasons ago. How will his repertoire with rookie tight end Mike Gesicki look under the big lights. Can Xavien Howard continue to establish himself as a shutdown corner? What will the offensive line look like? Who will start and better yet, who will separate themselves from the pack as the Dolphins #2 cornerback? Will Raekwon McMillan look good in his first action since suffering his knee injury?
There are lots of questions heading into this scrimmage, some will be answered others will not. But I think we are all excited to see how things shake up.
The remaining practices, including today’s workout, are:
Saturday, August 4 - 11am - Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium
Monday, August 6 - 8:30am
Tuesday, August 7 - 8:30am
Monday, August 13 - 8:30am
Tuesday, August 14 - 8:30am
The preseason schedule for the Dolphins this year is:
Week 1 - Thursday, August 9 - 7pm
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2 - Friday, August 17 - 7:30pm
@ Carolina Panthers
Week 3 - Saturday, August 25 - 7pm
vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 4 - Thursday, August 30 - 7pm
@ Atlanta Falcons
The Dolphins official twitter is streaming today’s live scrimmage.
