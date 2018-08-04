Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Live updates and chat from today’s Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

Starting today at 11 am, the Miami Dolphins will be holding their yearly scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. This is the dress rehearsal before preseason begins next week and the team turns their attention to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It will be interesting to see how Ryan Tannehill handles his first “game” action since the injury he suffered two seasons ago. How will his repertoire with rookie tight end Mike Gesicki look under the big lights. Can Xavien Howard continue to establish himself as a shutdown corner? What will the offensive line look like? Who will start and better yet, who will separate themselves from the pack as the Dolphins #2 cornerback? Will Raekwon McMillan look good in his first action since suffering his knee injury?

There are lots of questions heading into this scrimmage, some will be answered others will not. But I think we are all excited to see how things shake up.

You can find everything you need to know about the Dolphins and their 2018 training camp with our A-to-Z training camp primer.

You can also jump down to the comments section of this post to talk to other fans about what is happening at practice.

The remaining practices, including today’s workout, are:

Saturday, August 4 - 11am - Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium

Monday, August 6 - 8:30am

Tuesday, August 7 - 8:30am

Monday, August 13 - 8:30am

Tuesday, August 14 - 8:30am

The preseason schedule for the Dolphins this year is:

Week 1 - Thursday, August 9 - 7pm

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 - Friday, August 17 - 7:30pm

@ Carolina Panthers

Week 3 - Saturday, August 25 - 7pm

vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 4 - Thursday, August 30 - 7pm

@ Atlanta Falcons

The Dolphins official twitter is streaming today’s live scrimmage.