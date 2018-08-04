The Phinsider Hall Of Fame Voting

So now we move on from the nominations portion of the Phinsider Awards to the actual voting. Below you will find the poll and you can select up to 10 site members to be inducted with the top ten vote receivers earning their very own spot in the Phinsider Hall of Fame.
Please, as with all the other nominations and voting posts, be respectful to all the other members on the site.
Below are the winners from the previous years inductions-
2009 Inductees
Matty I
Little Nicky 21
Rzayo24
HuskerDolphin
2010 Inductees
Kevin Nogle
LeftCoastFinFan
MrMedic
Neo
2012 Inductees
James McKinney
Ohiofinfan4life
Chris Early
Keith Beebe
2016 Inductees
SUTTON
Alpha6
Brian Naidus
ct1361
WildZionBeaver
KDog92
KIH004
daytonadolfan
Strange
