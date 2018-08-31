Dolphins trade DB Jordan Lucas to Chiefs in exchange for seventh-round draft pick

Most NFL rosters will look quite different today, than they do tomorrow. Teams have until 4 PM Saturday afternoon, to trim their rosters from 90 to 53.

In the meantime, if a fringe player has caught the eye of another NFL franchise, teams begin to talk trade. That is what happened a short while ago, when the Dolphins traded defensive back Jordan Lucas to the Kansas City Chiefs.

We have traded DB Jordan Lucas to the Kansas City Chiefs for an undisclosed draft pick. pic.twitter.com/DS9GVbvAfF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 31, 2018

It is still uncertain what the official compensation is, but it has been reported the Dolphins will receive a 2020 7th-round draft pick in exchange for the versatile defender.

Lucas was the Dolphins’ 6th-round pick (240th overall) in the 2016 draft. He appeared in 19 games for Miami, making most of his impact on special teams. Last night vs the Atlanta Falcons, Lucas recorded 1 sack, 2 tackles and 1 interception. This clearly caught the eye of the Kansas City Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach.

This move now opens the door for safety Maurice Smith to make the roster. Miami was unable to roster both players in 2018, and Smith appeared to be the better of the two players.

Good luck in Kansas City, Jordan Lucas

