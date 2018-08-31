“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win.

(Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

In Preseason game #3, Miami Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso went to the wrong sideline versus the Baltimore Ravens. It wasn’t until the opposing team let him know what sideline he was on before he migrated across the 53 1/3-yard divide to go to the Miami sideline.

Yet, as confused as he was in that moment, I’m quite curious what Kiko sees in the distance in this photo:

He looks both horrified and yet can’t look away. Beer vendor fall down the stairs? Ace Ventura beating up a mascot? 2 grandmas making out?

YOU tell ME. What the hell is he looking at?

