Dolphins roster cuts updates and rumors tracker 2018

The NFL Preseason is complete for the Miami Dolphins, which means it is time for the most painful part of the summer - NFL roster cuts. The team has to be down to the 53-man roster limit the league uses for the regular season by 4pm Eastern on Saturday. After a relatively quiet Friday, with only three cuts leaking along with a trade, Saturday will become busy for Miami.
The Dolphins will have some tough decisions to make over the next few hours. Will Brock Osweiler’s performance against the Atlanta Falcons be enough to push him onto the roster? Will that mean David Fales falls off of the roster despite looking like the favorite for the second-string quarterback position most of the summer? How does Miami deal with some really talented depth along the defensive line - possibly cutting some players who could make an impact this year if they were kept? Do players like Jake Brendel, who has not been able to practice most of the summer, or Tony Lippett, who is still working his way back into game shape, make the roster?
We will track everything throughout the next couple of days, with all of it consolidated here in one place.
Roster Size (as of 10:18am, September 1)
Final Preseason Game: 90 players
Current Roster Size: 83 players
Cuts Remaining: 30 players
Dolphins roster cuts (updated as they happen)
- Greg Joseph, kicker - per Barry Jackson
- Frank Ginda, linebacker - per Barry Jackson
- TRADE: Jordan Lucas to Chiefs for 7th round pick
- Gavin Escobar, tight end - per Mike Garafolo
- Jonathan Alston, cornerback - per Barry Jackson
- Claudy Mathieu, defensive end - per Barry Jackson
- Cayson Collins, linebacker - per Barry Jackson
- Terrence Garvin, linebacker - per Adam Beasley
- Drew Morgan, wide receiver - per Jason Lieser
- Anthony Moten, defensive tackle - per Barry Jackson
- David Steinmetz, offensive tackle - per Barry Jackson
- Tony Lippett, cornerback - per Ian Rapoport
- Mike Matthews, center - per Jason Lieser
- Leonte Carroo, wide receiver - per Craig Mish
- Isaiah Ford, wide receiver - per Craig Mish
- Isaac Asiata, guard - per barry jackson
- Erick Smith, tackle - per barry jackson
- Francis Owusu, wide receiver - per Joe Schad
- Buddy Howell, running back - per Barry Jackson
- Thomas Duarte, tight end - per Barry Jackson
- Quincy Redmon, defensive end - per Barry Jackson
- Rashawn Scott, wide receiver - per Omar Kelly
- Jonathan Woodard, defensive end - per Barry Jackson
- Jalen Davis, cornerback - per Barry Jackson
- Kendall Langford, defensive tackle - per Armando Salguero
- Lucas Gravelle. long snapper - per Lucas Gravelle
- Cameron Malveaux, defensive end - per Barry Jackson
- Malcolm Lewis, wide receiver - per Barry Jackson
- Brandon Radcliff, running back - per Barry Jackson
- Quentin Poling, linebacker - per Barry Jackson
- Trae Elston, Safety - per Miami Dolphins
- Connor Hilland, Center -per Miami Dolphins
- Roubbens Joseph, Offensive Tackle - per Miami Dolphins
- Jeremy Langford, Running Back - per Miami Dolphins
- Jamiyus Pittman, Defensive Tackle - per Miami Dolphins
- Taveze Calhoun, Cornerback - per Miami Dolphins
- Bryce Petty, Quarterback - per Miami Dolphins
Dolphins roster cuts rumors (updated as the happen)
- Undrafted free agent kicker Greg Jospeh appears to be saying goodbye to the Dolphins.
