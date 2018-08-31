Dolphins roster cuts updates and rumors tracker 2018

The NFL Preseason is complete for the Miami Dolphins, which means it is time for the most painful part of the summer - NFL roster cuts. The team has to be down to the 53-man roster limit the league uses for the regular season by 4pm Eastern on Saturday. After a relatively quiet Friday, with only three cuts leaking along with a trade, Saturday will become busy for Miami.

The Dolphins will have some tough decisions to make over the next few hours. Will Brock Osweiler’s performance against the Atlanta Falcons be enough to push him onto the roster? Will that mean David Fales falls off of the roster despite looking like the favorite for the second-string quarterback position most of the summer? How does Miami deal with some really talented depth along the defensive line - possibly cutting some players who could make an impact this year if they were kept? Do players like Jake Brendel, who has not been able to practice most of the summer, or Tony Lippett, who is still working his way back into game shape, make the roster?

We will track everything throughout the next couple of days, with all of it consolidated here in one place.

Important links

Dolphins roster

Dolphins 2018 season preview

Dolphins 53-man roster prediction

Roster Size (as of 10:18am, September 1)

Final Preseason Game: 90 players

Current Roster Size: 83 players

Cuts Remaining: 30 players

Dolphins roster cuts (updated as they happen)

Dolphins roster cuts rumors (updated as the happen)

Undrafted free agent kicker Greg Jospeh appears to be saying goodbye to the Dolphins.

Dolphins 2017 Schedule

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills