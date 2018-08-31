Dolphins 53-man roster predictions - final edition 2018

The Miami Dolphins ended the 2018 NFL Preseason with a 34-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was an impressive performance from several of the team’s backup players, highlighted by Brock Osweiler looking like he wants to be the club’s second-team quarterback. Was it enough to push him into that spot?

The Dolphins will likely start making roster cuts today, ahead of Saturday’s 4pm Eastern deadline to be down to the 53-man roster limit for the regular season. Last night, Aaron Sutton suggested that we do a side-by-side prediction of the 53-man roster for Miami, so this morning, we will do that with my final prediction of the roster.

QB

Kevin Nogle: Ryan Tannehill, David Fales

Aaron Sutton: Ryan Tannehill, Brock Osweiler

RB

Kevin Nogle: Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage, Senorise Perry

Aaron Sutton: Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage

WR

Kevin Nogle: DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant

Aaron Sutton: Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford

TE

Kevin Nogle: Mike Gesicki, Marqueis Gray, Durham Smythe, A.J. Derby

Aaron Sutton: Mike Gesicki, Marqueis Gray, Durham Smythe, A.J. Derby

OL

Kevin Nogle: Laremy Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, Ja’Wuan James, Sam Young, Ted Larsen, Isaac Asiata, Jake Brendel

Aaron Sutton: Laremy Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, Ja’Wuan James, Sam Young, Ted Larsen, Eric Smith, Isaac Asiata

DE

Kevin Nogle: Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, Charles Harris, William Hayes

Aaron Sutton: Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, Charles Harris, William Hayes

DT

Kevin Nogle: Akeem Spence, Davon Godchaux, Jordan Phillips, Vincent Taylor

Aaron Sutton: Davon Godchauz, Vincent Taylor, Kendall Langford, Jordan Phillips

LB

Kevin Nogle: Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Kiko Alonso, Stephone Anthony, Chase Allen, Mike Hull

Aaron Sutton: Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Kiko Alonso, Stephone Anthony, Chase Allen, Quentin Poling, Mike Hull

CB

Kevin Nogle: Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, Cordrea Tankersley, Tony Lippett, Torry McTyer, Jalen Davis

Aaron Sutton: Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, Cordrea Tankersley, Tony Lippett, Torry McTyer, Jalen Davis

S

Kevin Nogle: Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Walt Aikens, Maruice Smith

Aaron Sutton:Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Walt Aikens

K

Kevin Nogle: Jason Sanders

Aaron Sutton: Jason Sanders

P

Kevin Nogle: Matt Haack

Aaron Sutton: Matt Haack

LS

Kevin Nogle: John Denney

Aaron Sutton:John Denney

We had a lot of players the same between our two predictions. Sutton originally had David Fales as the backup behind Ryan Tannehill, but after last night’s performance by Osweiler made the switch. I originally had both Fales and Osweiler, but I dropped Osweiler in order to keep Maurice Smith at safety. I feel, with Minkah Fitzpatrick working as the nickel cornerback and Walt Aikens being more of a special teams contributor than a true reserve safety, the need for an extra player there outweighed keeping three quarterbacks. As for Fales over Osweiler, I just feel like head coach Adam Gase likes Fales better, sees more of an upside from him, and felt Fales was better over the entire summer, as compared to Osweiler’s one strong game.

At running back, I added Senorise Perry to Sutton’s list, which was offset by Sutton adding wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the list while I only have five wide outs making the roster. We both have Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, and Kalen Ballage at running back and DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant at receiver.

Tight ends were the same, with Mike Gesicki, MarQueis Gray, Durham Smythe, and A.J. Derby all making the roster.

The offensive line was similar, with both roster predictions including Laremy Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, Ja’Wuan James, Sam Young, Ted Larsen, and Isaac Asiata. We differed in my choice to keep Jake Brendel while Sutton chose Eric Smith. Even though Brendel has not practiced or played much this summer, I feel that Miami would like to keep that extra center just in case, and while Larsen could fill in if needed, having Brendel, when healthy, keeps them from using Larsen, who is also the primary backup guard.

Defensive ends were identical, with Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, William Hayes, and Charles Harris all making the team. At defensive tackle, Davon Godchaux, Jordan Phillips, and Vincent Taylor make both teams. I have Akeem Spence at the top of the depth chart, while Sutton elects to push Kendall Langford onto the roster over Spence.

Linebackers are pretty close to matching, with Jerome Backer, Raekwon McMillan, Kiko Alonso, Chase Allen, Stephone Anthony, and Mike Hull on both predictions. I stopped at six linebackers, while Sutton added Quentin Poling. He is definitely a bubble player who could be on the roster, or Miami could look to stash him on the practice squad.

At cornerback, the list is the same, with Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, Cordrea Tankersley, Tony Lippett, Torry McTyer, and Jalen Davis making the roster. At safety, Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Fitzpatrick, and Aikens are matches between the to projections, while I add Smith.

The specialists are Jason Sanders at kicker, Matt Haack punting, and John Denney continuing to be the rock of the line as the long snapper.

Who do you think will be closer to the final roster? Who do you think we both forgot to add?