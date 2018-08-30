Miami Dolphins @ Atlanta Falcons Live Thread and Game Information

The Miami Dolphins’ pre-season will end this evening when they travel to Altanta Georgia to take on the Atlanta Falcons. As with most final games of the pre-season, many of the starters will be held out of the game with some not even dressing. This game serves as a way for those players that have not cemented a roster spot to either make their argument for giving them one of those final roster spots. It also serves as a chance for those players that may not be selected for the final roster, not because of lack of NFL level talent, but perhaps because of good depth at their particular position, to showcase what they have to offer to other NFL teams that may want to put in a waiver claim on the player following cuts.

As with all of these pre-season games the fans need to take the outcomes with a grain of salt. You want your team, especially the starting units to look sharp but the final score means nothing and many coaches are not playing to win but only to see what they need to see out of various players or maybe even as a way to try out a new play or formation while not giving too much away. I personally like to keep in mind that you can still lose all of your pre-season games and still make it to the big dance...although of the four teams to make it only one actually took home the trophy...the 1982 Washington Redskins over...yep, your Miami Dolphins. So maybe scratch that, we need to win tonight to make me feel better. What’s your take on pre-season records? You can argue with Alpha about it below in the comments section.

You will find everything you need to watch or listen to tonight's game below-

Miami Dolphins (0-3) at Atlanta Falcons (0-3)

Preseason Week 4

August 30, 2018

Game time: 7pm ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Weather: 82˚F, Scattered thunderstorms; Roof likely closed

Miami TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CBS (Miami and West Palm Beach); ABC (Orlando and Fort Myers)

Miami TV Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Nat Moore

Atlanta TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CW (Atlanta); Fox (Augusta, Macon, Columbus, Birmingham, Dothan); CBS (Savannah); NBC (Albany, Hunstville, Montgomery)

Atlanta TV Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL gamesand free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket(paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); The Dolphins have announced that they will stream preseason games on Dolphins.com for fans in the local markets.

NFL Network Replay: Saturday (Sep. 1) at 6am ET

Odds: Dolphins -1 | O/U: 35.5

All-time record: Dolphins 9-4 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Dolphins 20-17 @ Atlanta (Week 6, 2017)

Streak: Dolphins 2 wins (2013, 2017); Dolphins 3-2 last five (regular season)

