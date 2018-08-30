Phinsider Radio: Miami Dolphins preseason, backup QB talk, fantasy football, Aaron Rodgers & more

This week on Phinsider Radio, we take a look at the game against the Baltimore Ravens and what we can take away. Should we be concerned about the defense after they have given up leads the last two games or is it an effect of the second, third and fourth string team being together on the field at the same time?

Continuing with the theme of how much preseason means, we talk about the backup quarterback situation. With it appearing to be between David Fales and Brock Osweiller, should we be concerned? Or, should we let it go and whatever happens, happens?

After that discussion, we take you around the NFL with the latest headlines and dive into the mega deal that was signed by Aaron Rodgers. Do NFL players make too much money? We discuss.

We wrap it up with fantasy football talk and a quick look ahead to the coming days as we head into the first regular season game.

Tune in and join us for this week’s edition of #PhinsiderRadio!