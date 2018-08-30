Dolphins Prepare For Roster Cuts, Possible Additions

The 2018 regular season begins in just ten days, and every NFL team must pare their roster from 90 down to 53 before then. As Armando Salguero and others have said, the team, for the most part, already knows who they intend to keep at most of their key positions. They may not have decided on an extra tight end, wide receiver or offensive lineman but the defense, for better or for worse, looks set, at least for now.

The real suspense is whether the team will add anyone of note off the waiver wire when the cuts begin in earnest over the next five to seven days. The Dolphins, historically, are not a team that necessarily likes to add former big name players, generally preferring to add value or developmental type guys to fill out some of the rough spots at the bottom of their roster. That should tell you something about their acquisition of former Saints first rounder Stephone Anthony. Miami’s situation at linebacker was, until recently, similar to the cornerback unit of four or five years ago, which is to say, dreadful. Anthony figures to remain on the team for at least this season, if only because there are so few other options at the position right now.

One player that is available right now whom the Dolphins apparently aren’t interested in is former Giants and Colts defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Although he’s generally viewed as more of a 3-4 nose tackle than a 4-3 DT, Hankins, who’s listed at 6’3”, 325, is only about fifteen pounds heavier than last year’s starter at defensive tackle for the Dolphins, Ndamukong Suh. Of course, no other NFL team has signed Hankins since the end of last season, but then again, the Dolphins, through three preseason games, are worse than any other team in the league against the run, which would seem to play to his strength as a run stopping DT.

As far as the imminent roster cuts are concerned, I really only have three wishes: number one, I want Leonte Carroo cut, second, I want Isaiah Ford kept, and third, I want Maurice Smith kept. Beyond that, everything else seems fairly predictable, barring any surprises. Rumors are that Miami could very well look to add another corner, if someone they like becomes available. Why Cordrea Tankersley hasn’t played well during the preseason remains largely a mystery, after a promising rookie campaign. One problem he seems to be having is repeatedly failing to get his head around and look for the ball before it arrives, which is an easy way to pick up a pass interference penalty. Defensive backs who fall prey to this error in technique often do so because they’ve already been beaten by the receiver. Many years ago (1982-91) the Dolphins had another corner who was just good enough to avoid being cut but not good enough to ever make a real difference. His name was Paul Lankford, and I grew so frustrated with him during the late 80’s era of bad defense that I began referring to him as ‘Stankford’. If Tankersley doesn’t improve his play soon, I may have to resort to calling him ‘Stankersley’, and I don’t want to do that. Like Tankersley, Lankford came into the league as a third round pick.

I have recalibrated my predictions for the Dolphins record this season, from 10-6 to 9-7. I have them winning eight and losing six, with two toss ups.