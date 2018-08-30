Dolphins vs. Falcons final score and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons have completed their Preseason week 4 contest, with the Dolphins winning 34 - 7.

1st Half

Brock Osweiler got the start, and hopefully that’s the last time we will ever have to utter that statement.

Dolphins get the ball first and look who is back, it’s Kalen Ballage returning the opening kickoff. Osweiler hits Ballage out of the backfield for a first down on the opening play after the touchback. Offense can’t do anything after that though, but decide to go for it on 4th down and convert it after Osweiler tosses it to Ballage who gets a nice chunk of yards after the catch. Buddy Howell enters the game and almost scores a touchdown out of the backfield before stepping out of bounds. Second team offensive line is doing work this series. Osweiler finally finds Howell for the touchdown. Osweiler didn’t look to bad with some quick throws during that drive. Jason Sanders converts the extra point, 7 - 0 Dolphins.

Dolphins second team defense forces a three and out on the next series.

Osweiler still in at quarterback for the second series and leads them down the field again as Ballage scores on a short touchdown run in the redzone. 14 -0 Dolphins.

Rookie Cornell Armstrong injured on the kickoff. Was able to get up and walk off under his own power. Dolphins defense again forces the Falcons into a three and out after a big sack by Jonathan Woodard.

Osweiler gets sacked on first down but cannot convert. Dolphins punting.

Stephon Anthony intercepts the ball after a tipped pass from Torry McTyer, followed by a Falcons penalty puts the Dolphins at the 8 yard line. Howell scores again as he goes up the middle at the one yard line. Offensive line is doing some serious work so far. 21 - 0 Dolphins.

Falcons finally get a first down as Malik Williams takes a short pass past the first down marker. Cordrea Tankersley gets beat, but thanks to a bad throw there is no completion. During the drive, Rashawn Scott was carted to the locker room after he got injured at some point during the first quarter. Tankersley keeps the Falcons from converting the third down as the first quarter comes to an end.

David Fales in at quarterback now after Osweiler led three scoring drives. Fales leads the team downfield but cannot complete the drive as it stalls near the redzone. Greg Joseph kicks the field goal. 24 - 0 Dolphins.

Defense continues to do work as they force the Falcons into another three and out.

Fales makes some throws but can’t keep the drive going. Sanders kicks a 53 yarder and misses it short. Offense hasn’t been able to do much since Osweiler went out, words I thought I’d never say.

2 minute warning and nothing has really happened so far. As I type that Fales throws an interception as Isaiah Ford can’t bring the ball in. Dolphins defense continues to dominate the Falcons offense but Drew Morgan muffs the punt and Falcons recover.

The defense finally lets up as Williams makes a nice run into the endzone and the first half comes to an end. Dolphins 24 - 7.

2nd Half

Second half continues as the Falcons receive the kickoff.

On the first offensive play, Dolphins force an interception as Jordan Lucas picks off the quarterback.

Osweiler is back in at quarterback at the start of the half. Holding call kills the drive, along with a sack on third down. Matt Haack out to punt and is downed inside the five yard line by Francis Owusu.

Falcons drive to about midfield but cannot do much more as the Dolphins will take over at the 12 yard line after a Morgan fair catch. But the offense proceeds to go three and out.

Jordan Lucas is all over the place as he now records a sack to add to his already impressive night. Defense stops the Falcons yet again, feel like I’ve been saying that a lot tonight.

Osweiler leading the offense again and makes some big plays with his feet to keep the drive going. Drive stalls in the redzone but Dowell Loggains, who is calling the plays in the second half, decides to go for it on 4th down and it pays off as Osweiler hits Owusu for a touchdown. Osweiler may have earned his spot on the Dolphins roster after this strong performance and out performing David Fales all preseason. Dolphins 31 - 7.

Fales can’t do anything on his drive and the defense follows with another three and out.

On Fales next drive, he’s able to move the ball a little past mid field. Sanders proceeds to make a 56 yard field goal. Dolphins 34 - 7.

A couple of uneventful drives gets us to the two minute warning. Dolphins go for it near midfield and cannot convert with one minute left.

The game is finally over. Let the roster purge begin.