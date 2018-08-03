Miami Dolphins training camp 2018: Practice 8 live updates and chat

The Miami Dolphins are on to their eighth training camp practice today, their last workout before their annual scrimmage. Today’s practice will likely be a light one, given yesterday was full pads and tomorrow is the scrimmage, but there will probably still be plenty of action. We also could get a better idea of what happened to William Hayes yesterday, who left practice with a right leg injury sustained during one-on-one drills.
You can find everything you need to know about the Dolphins and their 2018 training camp with our A-to-Z training camp primer.
Below, you will find a Twitter list that includes the media members who are covering today’s training camp practice. You can also jump down to the comments section of this post to talk to other fans about what is happening at practice.
The remaining practices, including today’s workout, are:
Friday, August 3 - 8:30am
Saturday, August 4 - 11am - Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium
Monday, August 6 - 8:30am
Tuesday, August 7 - 8:30am
Monday, August 13 - 8:30am
Tuesday, August 14 - 8:30am
The preseason schedule for the Dolphins this year is:
Week 1 - Thursday, August 9 - 7pm
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2 - Friday, August 17 - 7:30pm
@ Carolina Panthers
Week 3 - Saturday, August 25 - 7pm
vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 4 - Thursday, August 30 - 7pm
@ Atlanta Falcons
Loading comments...