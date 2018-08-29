Dolphins at Falcons preseason Week 4: TV schedule, online stream, weather, odds, more

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons will meet tonight in a preseason finale that should be light on starters and heavy on players trying to prove they should stick to an NFL roster. Cut down day is looming, and this will be the last chance for some players to either make their current team or put enough on tape to prove to another team they are worthy of a waiver claim.

Tonight’s game will not mean anything in terms of playoff positioning, but it could mean everything to the players on the field. Who will shine?

Everything you need to know about the game is below:

Miami Dolphins (0-3) at Atlanta Falcons (0-3)

Preseason Week 4

August 30, 2018

Game time: 7pm ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Weather: 82˚F, Scattered thunderstorms; Roof likely closed

Miami TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CBS (Miami and West Palm Beach); ABC (Orlando and Fort Myers)

Miami TV Announcers: Dick Stockton, Bob Griese, Nat Moore

Atlanta TV Coverage (via 506Sports.com): CW (Atlanta); Fox (Augusta, Macon, Columbus, Birmingham, Dothan); CBS (Savannah); NBC (Albany, Hunstville, Montgomery)

Atlanta TV Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Coy Wire

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL games and free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket (paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games); The Dolphins have announced that they will stream preseason games on Dolphins.com for fans in the local markets.

NFL Network Replay: Saturday (Sep. 1) at 6am ET

Odds: Dolphins -1 | O/U: 35.5

All-time record: Dolphins 9-4 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Dolphins 20-17 @ Atlanta (Week 6, 2017)

Streak: Dolphins 2 wins (2013, 2017); Dolphins 3-2 last five (regular season)

