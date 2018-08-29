2019 NFL Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

The Dolphins will enter this season without arguably one of their most popular players. When the Dolphins traded Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns, it changed the face of this entire team. Not only was he one of the most passionate players I’ve ever seen, he was a leader that gave 110% on every play and worn his heart on his sleeve. I know there is a lot of debate and I don’t want to focus on previous players, but his absence will be felt. On the flip side, I do like the additions of Amendola and Wilson; I think they are both good players and can produce in our offense, I just don’t think they can replace all that Landry brought to the table.

I do think we have a good group of guys in total though. Jakeem Grant is an interesting playmaker that definitely has a role on this team and Kenny Stills remains one of the NFL’s most dangerous deep threats. Devante Parker, to me, is most likely starting his last year as a Miami Dolphin. He has struggled to become the big time playmaker we all thought we were getting when the Phins drafted him. I really think the Dolphins will be looking for his replacement in this up coming draft. Those 5 WRs are, to me, locks to make the team. I don’t know if we carry a 6th receiver this year, but history is telling us no. Now, looking ahead to this draft class, it comes with many different flavors. There’s some real talent and I am excited to see them this college football season. Let’s begin with one of the top talents in Ole Miss’ AJ Brown

AJ Brown, Ole Miss, (Sr)

Brown gets a lot of attention in this draft class. He produced some impressive numbers last season (1200+ yards, 11 TDs). I am not quite sure I have a good hold on Brown yet. I love his playmaker style, he’s dangerous with the ball, can catch in traffic, isn’t afraid of contact, has good speed, and can be elusive. I don’t think he’s consistent though, he tries to block but more often than not - it’s a bad block, route running is just ok - I’ve seen him run some lazy routes. Look no prospect is perfect, and to be clear, I like Brown. He almost always lines up in the slot too, not sure how he will do on the outside. However, Brown is an NFL talent, and I believe he will be drafted early; I’d like to see him be more consistent this season and continue to produce.

Parris Campbell , Ohio St. (Sr)

Campbell is said to be one of the fastest guys in all of college football. He’s listed at 6’1” 200 lbs, so that is an impressive statement. His film is difficult is judge though; the QB play for Ohio St just isn’t there. Campbell is definitely a playmaker though and Ohio St. creates ways to get him the football. I think he’s dangerous after the catch, has special quickness and I think his hands are solid. I honestly think Campbell might be the best receiver I’ve scouted so far but again, it hard to judge his film. I have high expectations for him this year.

Deebo Samuel , South Carolina (Jr)

Deebo Samuel is a highly talented receiver with NFL talent. He’s devastatingly quick, has fantastic overall speed, good hands, and is the definition of a playmaker. However, biggest thing with him is his size and his injury history. He’s got NFL talent and I know he’s got fans in the scouting community; the most important thing he needs to do this season is make it through healthy.

Collin Johnson , Texas (Jr)

Collin Johnson is a massive WR that you notice almost immediately on film. Standing at almost 6’6” 220 lbs, he’s a big guy. My first impression on him was wow, he’s almost too big; I didn’t see a lot of bend, he looked stiff and tight, and I tell you what, that is why you don’t let first impressions spoil your opinion on a prospect. He’s a mismatch first off, and is very, very good at winning one on one jump balls. He can catch the ball in traffic and he knows how to deal with physical corners. I think he needs to work on route running but Johnson is a player will a lot potential and talent.

David Sills, West Virginia (Sr)

Sills is an interesting story. He started out as a highly ranked and shout after QB early in his football career. How early you say? Lane Kiffin offered him a scholarship to play fro USC when he was 12 years old. Fast forward to an injury to his hand that prevented him from throwing properly and obviously Kiffin getting fired; Sills ended up at West Virginia still trying to be a QB. He wound up transferring to El Camino College in southern California to get a shot at playing QB, until ultimately transferring back to West Virginia to be a full time WR. Pretty unique story. Now his film is pretty good, he’s a tremendous athlete. I think he runs good routes, has reliable hands and he’s just a tough player. He runs hard and is difficult to bring down. He’s also a playmaker; he catch 18 TDs last season. He’s not a homerun type guy with elite speed but Sills is a really good WR.

Other Noteable WRs:

Marquise Brown, Oklahoma (Jr)

Ahmmon Richards, Miami (Jr)

Tyrie Cleveland, Florida (Jr)

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford (Sr)

Riley Ridley, Georgia (Jr)

Kelvin Harmon, N.C. St. (Sr)

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame (Sr)

Jaylen Smith, Louisville (Sr)

K.J. Hill, Ohio St. (Jr)

Anthony Johnson, Buffalo (Sr)

Hunter Renfrow, Clemson (Sr)

Stanley Morgan, Nebraska (Sr)

N’Keal Henry, Arizona St. (Jr)

Demetris Robertson, Georgia (Jr)

Emmanuel Hall, Missouri (Sr)